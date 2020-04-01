Vigo County has eighth case of COVID-19 infection

Vigo County health officials today confirmed an eighth case of COVID-19 infection in the county.
Joni Wise, administrator of the Vigo County Health Department, said a new positive case was reported today.
The new case brings the county's total to eight, six of which are active. Two deaths have been reported.
An update released today by the Indiana State Department of Health and CDC shows 2,565 positive cases in Indiana. Sixty-five Hoosiers have died. A total of 14,375 Hoosiers have been tested.
A daily state update is posted about 10 a.m. at https://coronavirus.in.gov/
