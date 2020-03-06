Vigo County gives update on virus preparations

On the heels of Indiana's first confirmed case of coronavirus, the Vigo County Health Department hosted a news conference Friday afternoon to assure residents of the department's, and its partners, readiness.
Roni Elder, health department spokesperson, said there have been no suspected cases of coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, but that community health care providers continue to prepare just in case.
Elder explained that earlier this week the health department met with around 30 people from various sectors of the community, including hospitals, local government, colleges, schools, emergency medical services, emergency response agencies and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
The group created a Joint Information Center (JIC) with a main contact person from each agency. The JIC’s main purpose is to coordinate efforts and disseminate accurate, consistent and timely messages.
"We want to keep people in the know," Elder said. "We don't want anyone to panic and think we know something they don't know or that we're hiding anything.
"We are going to be open and honest and get that information out quickly and as accurately as possible."
To demonstrate that collective effort, Elder was joined Friday by representatives from Union Health, Vigo County government, Vigo health adminstrator, Indiana State University and the Vigo County Fire Service.
Marc Keilman, Union’s director of quality, infection control and credentialing, said hospital restrictions are to be implemented starting Monday at both the Terre Haute and Clinton campuses.
Patients will be limited to two designated visitors. Any visitors who screen positive for the following criteria are asked to avoid Union Hospital facilities:
• Fever or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as a cough and sore throat.
• International travel within the last 14 days to restricted countries.
Patients will be limited to two visitors at a time. If a patient is displaying symptoms such as fever or respiratory distress, measures will be taken to respond to the patient's needs and limit exposure to others at the hospital.
Regional Hospital will introduce similar measures.
The Vigo Health Department recommends anyone displaying symptoms to call the care provider they intend to visit, rather than showing up unannounced and risk infecting other patients and the care providers themselves.
"They should call ahead and let them know they have these symptoms, and if calling an ambulance, they should let the dispatcher know so that EMTs can be prepared with what they need to protect themselves and that patient," Elder said.
Indiana State's Greg Goode, executive director of government relations and university communication, announced at Friday's press conference that all university-sponsored spring break travel to international locations is canceled.
Goode recommends anyone wanting to keep up with coronavirus news as it affects ISU to visit www.indstate.edu/covid-19.
Information about coronavirus is posted on the Vigo County Health Department website, http://bit.ly/2xeOxad.
