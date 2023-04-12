The Indiana Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced the state has awarded 224 cities, towns and counties $133.4 million in matching grants this month through the Community Crossings program.
Vigo County was awarded a $1 million grant, which the county will match with $1 million. That will enable the county to pave an additional 16.2 miles of roads this year, said Larry Robbins, Vigo County Engineer/Highway Director.
That new paving work includes 1.8 mile of Robertson Road from Rio Grande Avenue to Davis Avenue; 1.1 mile of Davis Avenue from Canal Road to Sidenbender Road; 1.3 mile of Houseman Street from 30th Street to Springhill Drive; 0.2 mile of 30th Street from Houseman Street to Sidenbender Road; 4.5 miles Trueblood Place from Oregon Church Road to Indiana 246; 4.5 miles of Miami Gardens Road from U.S. 40 to Rio Grande Avenue; and 2.8 miles of New Goshen Avenue from Libertyville to New Goshen.
Other Community Crossing grants awarded in April included:
- City of Brazil $227,842
- Clay County $1 million
- Parke County $803,326
- Town of Rockville $596,505
- Universal $74,987
- Vermillion County $993,455
- West Terre Haute $571,839
