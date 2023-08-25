Members of Generation Z have great reason to be disillusioned and skeptical: divisive politics, global warming, soaring mental health issues and forces that appear to threaten democracy itself.
Yet, they remain at least somewhat optimistic that their generation can make the needed changes.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Nathan Hawkins, a recent South Vigo graduate.
“There are a lot of challenges facing our society. I think American democracy is definitely strained,” he said. Looking at the world stage, he’s concerned about the war in Ukraine and overall geopolitical hostilities.
Yet, “I think our generation is engaged in these issues, so I’m hopeful as more of us become politically active, and become adults, and engage, that we can make a change,” he said.
Despite growing intolerance toward the LGBTQ+ community and continuing racial inequities, North graduate Paul Alger says, “Let us not forget that we are a nation of diversity.
We are a nation of great progress. Let us not backtrack on it; let us push forward and move this country to a beacon of hope that it used to be.”
In early June, the Tribune-Star interviewed a panel of students from Terre Haute North, South and West Vigo high schools. In addition to Hawkins and Alger, others were Arianna Sewell, South graduate; Sadie Osburn, a North senior this year; and Gwyneth Johnson, a West Vigo graduate.
The paper asked the students about a wide range of issues, ranging from mental health to abortion, racism to LGBTQ+ rights, gun violence and bullying.
Issues of concern
Students initially were asked to identify the issue that most concerned them.
For Alger, it was ignorance that can lead to intolerance and hate.
According to Hawkins, “I think political polarization is a huge issue facing us right now … People are being put into silos based on their political associations.”
As a society, “We’ve become very, very divided.”
Hawkins believes it’s something his generation needs to push back against. “Most of us can find a lot of common ground,” he said.
Sewell, Johnson and Osburn raised concerns about mental health. While incidents of depression and hopelessness are on the rise, according to studies, the students agree that their generation is more open to talking about it and seeking help.
Older generations may call today’s teens weak for talking openly about their problems, Johnson said. She believes it might just be how they were taught — to suck it up and deal with it.
“For us, it’s like … if you have problems, you should address them,” Johnson said. “We want to be healthy. We don’t want to push those things aside.”
Gun violence
When it comes to gun violence and mass killings — including those in schools — the students say they are sad when it happens but also becoming numb to it.
Sewell recently told a friend, “I’m surprised we’ve gone through 13 years of school and never experienced this because it happens so often. When I said that, she was kind of taken aback.”
In Johnson’s opinion, “We definitely as a society need to examine why it’s (mass shootings) become so normalized and why we’ve allowed it to be.”
She might be talking with friends or teachers and say, “Hey, did you see that shooting that happened the other day. And they say, ‘which one?’”
Sewell and others believe that more focus on helping students deal with mental health issues could help curb the problem.
That would include providing more resources where people can seek help, and providing opportunities for them to express themselves and how they feel, she said.
Hawkins also sees a need for more gun control.
“Other Western nations have much lower rates of gun violence for the simple reason they have much more controls on weapons, automatic weapons, that sort of thing,” he said.
Hawkins believes “it’s shameful that we haven’t been able as a state and nation to actually implement gun control because most Americans agree that’s necessary. It’s largely up to the politicians” who aren’t addressing the issue.
Osburn believes the age at which people can purchase guns should be delayed. “Your brain isn’t even fully processed until you are 25,” she said.
Alger suggests that significantly higher taxes on assault weapons would help curb their purchase.
Students were divided on the topic of teachers having guns in schools.
“It would not make me feel safer,” Johnson said.
Osburn and Sewell said if teachers were properly trained, and only a limited number had a weapon in school, they would support it and it would make them feel more safe.
Alger opposes it, and Hawkins believes that in principle, “bringing more guns into a school environment would make it less safe.”
Abortion
Most of the students were pro-choice on the topic of abortion.
Osburn disagrees with those who base their views on religion, since growing numbers of people say they are not religious, she said.
According to a Gallup survey, fewer than half of U.S. adults said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque in 2020. A 2021 Pew poll indicated that 3 in 10 American adults were religiously unaffiliated.
In Hawkins’ view, the most strict abortion bans passed in several states don’t align with the views of most Americans. “I think that a moderate position should be implemented nationwide,” he said.
Sewell says she is pro-choice and a Christian. “I can’t imagine going through something like that (pregnancy) and then not having the choice to do what I want to do with my body.”
Johnson can’t say that she is either pro-choice or anti-abortion “because I think that something this big can’t be just generalized like this. I think it comes down to the individual and I think we also don’t talk enough about how it affects the mind for both sides, whether you get the abortion or you don’t. Carrying a child and not carrying a child, both of those have serious mental effects. We focus too much on the abortion part and not the after care of their decision to abort or not to abort.”
While people, younger and older, tend to have strong opinions on the topic, these students believe they should listen to each other’s point of view, even opposing views.
Sewell believes it’s healthy to surround oneself with those who have different views. “Having different opinions, they grow you.”
Osburn is surprised that some consider abortion murder, yet she would like to see people talk about it and “meet each other in the middle.”
Johnson believes the biggest differences are between younger and older generations. The older people are, the more likely they are opposed to abortion. “We find more communion in our own generation,” she said.
Hawkins had several classmates who oppose abortion. “It’s hard sometimes when you disagree so strongly with some viewpoints. But, I never felt like there was tension. I think for the most part, we agreed to disagree.”
He agrees it’s important to be around people with whom you disagree.
“We may not convince them, they may not convince us, but having dialogue of some sort is so much better than not at all,” Hawkins said.
Most Americans support abortion to some degree, polls show. So students were asked what their generation can do to ensure political leaders align their actions with what most people want.
“I think the only way that legislatures are going to start reflecting the opinions of the majority is if they know they can be voted out,” Hawkins said. “I think it’s going to take a while, and we may not see this decision get reversed in the near future, but I think the solution that most stands out to me is to just get out and vote. There is a stereotype that our generation is very politically engaged and that people are opinionated about everything, but the fact is we just don’t vote in significant numbers.”
He believes if they become more committed to voting, change will eventually be possible.
Climate change
All students are concerned, but they realize as individuals, there is little they can do. It will take major initiatives, large organizations, government involvement and public pressure to bring change.
“Me turning off the water while brushing my teeth isn’t going to do much” when considering the large amounts of carbon dioxide emitted by major companies, Johnson said.
But what people her age can do is work to persuade companies and government to make needed changes, she said.
Alger is perhaps the most cynical of the panel.
“We are the generation facing the apocalypse. The apocalypse is coming, through global warming,” he said. Older generations have failed to take the steps necessary.
“We can do nothing to stop it except hope and pray,” he said.
On race
Johnson had a lot to say about racism, as her school was subject to an investigation into racial harassment issues this past school year.
In fact, she and another student did research into race-related issues at West Vigo for a class even before the district began its own inquiry.
They interviewed the two students who left to go to South because of racial harassment just before those students left, although Johnson and her classmate didn’t realize at the time the students planned to transfer. “That came as a shock to us.”
A common theme in their research was that “it happened a lot in sports,” said Johnson, who was part of a West Vigo Unity group dedicated to celebrating diversity.
They also did a survey with 151 responses and about 22 said they had heard about or suffered from racial bullying or micro-aggression. Only nine reported it.
“At the time, and it’s gotten way better since then, at the time they said nothing happened when they reported it,” Johnson said.
Around the same time, in November, the school district began an investigation into allegations of racial harassment. Ultimately, several students were suspended, as well as a few staff.
Johnson said things subsequently did improve last school year.
She was grateful for the changes that did take place and how “they started listening to our voices about this,” she said.
Racial harassment or bullying is not as big an issue at South Vigo, in Sewell’s view. A major factor is that South Vigo has a lot more diversity, with Black students, Hispanic, Latina, Latino and Asian.
It is an issue, but an evolving issue “because we are used to each other,” Sewell said.
She believes that districtwide, “I do feel there is still teaching that needs to be done” on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion to increase understanding.
LGBTQ+ issues
Several of the students have witnessed hatefulness toward the LGBTQ+ community, whether in school or in the community.
Hawkins said he’s noticed “more hatefulness toward the LGBTQ+” community than he has racial tensions.
He believes it needs to be addressed “because there are definitely people in our community who have grown up with perceptions and they feel it’s OK to express them and be hateful at school,” he said. “It’s troubling.”
Hawkins believes the legislation targeting transgender people has made things worse.
Johnson said a transgender friend of hers organized a peaceful protest against the wave of anti-trans legislation across the U.S., including Indiana. It took place in March in front of the Vigo County Courthouse.
Afterward, people found him on social media and made death threats and sent other cruel comments. Until you know a transgender (or LGBTQ+) person personally, “You have no idea how much conflict is in their lives,” she said.
“We definitely need to be more humane, and even if your opinions of the matter don’t align with what other people view themselves as, that doesn’t mean that they are not still people. That doesn’t mean they don’t deserve the base amount of respect and love and kindness,” Johnson said.
Sewell said, “If you are a true Christian, you know we are supposed to love one another for who we are.”
She says of those who profess Christianity, yet express hatred and negativity toward the LGBTQ+ community, “You are not a Christian.”
Johnson said that the West Vigo teachers she’s dealt with “are very accepting and loving to any LGBTQ+ students.”
