China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. — (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61°Fahrenheit.
Taj-Mahal, 1349 S. Third St. — (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table-mounted can opener and in soda nozzles. Found food items not cooled within proper time limits. Observed several food items without date of consumption in walk-in cooler.
Uncle Jr’s Barbecue, 1429 S. 25th St. — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several food items in reach-in cooler not dated. Observed hot food items not held at 135 degrees or above. Observed tomatoes next to raw chicken and meat on top shelf in reach-in cooler.
Green Acres Dairy Bar, 7093 Rosedale Rd. — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Did not have proper Certified Food Handler. Must obtain the five year certificate.
SPSMWC O’Shaughnessy Hall, 3301 Saint Mary’s Road — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed built-up debris on table mounted can opener.
Speedway #5173, 3388 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.
Panda Garden, 3540 U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found multiple items in cooler between 48 – 60°Fahrenheit. Should be 41°Fahrenheit or less.
Doherty Dining Hall/SMWC, 3320 East Gate Place SMWC (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Alimentari Bar Bosco, 804 S. Seventh St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Sati Babi Commissary, 1600 S. Sixth St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Farm Store @ White Violet Center, 1 Sisters of Providence
Otter Creek Middle School, 4801 N. Lafayette Ave.
Pizza King, 2000 Wabash Ave.
Riley Elementary School, 6050 S. Canal St.
Sandcut Tavern, 6100 E. Rio Grande
St. Patrick School Cafeteria, 449 S. 19th St.
Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.
The Hub, 1429 N. Sixth St.
The Landing @ Fort Harrison, 3350 N. Fourth St.
The Market, 3320 East Gate Place SMWC
The Verve, 677 Wabash Ave.
Establishments approved to open
Dawgleg Garage, 5353 Eldridge Rd.
Water Tower Estates Winery, 1313 Wabash Ave.
Mobiles approved to operate
Baz Dogs, Terre Haute
Temporary approved to operate @ Terre Haute Blues Fest
Culinary Queens, Terre Haute
