China Garden, 1353 Wabash Ave. — (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed no date of consumption on several food items in the reach-in & walk in coolers. Observed empty food container and plastic wrap in hand wash sink.

First Wok, 2570 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed several raw food items stored over and next to cooked food items.

Logan’s Rib-Eye, 100 S. Fruitridge Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several food items without date of consumption.

Establishments with no violations

Afterburner Brewing, 629 S. Ninth St.

Mobiles with no violations

Ben’s Hot Dogs, Collett Park, Terre Haute

Ben’s Pretzel’s, Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival

Kona Ice, Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival

Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival

Temporary approved to operate permits

Lowe’s Home Improvement Temporary Event — Sept. 22 and 23

Lowe’s Pro Event, 4701 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Hairball Concert @ The Mill – Sept. 23

The Mill, 2403 Prairieton Rd.

Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival @ Terre Haute Regional Airport – Sept. 23 and 24

Ben’s Pretzel’s

Corsair Café, LLC

Hall Concession

Kona Ice

Maggie & Moe’s

Perk Me Up Coffee/Deputy Dawgs

RTW Concessions

Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance

Dewey Point/Wabashiki @ Bicentennial Park by MISCO — Sept. 24

Riverscape – Non-Profit

Emily’s Walk – Non-Profit

Flea Market & Yard Sale @ Vigo County Conservation Club Temporary Event – Sept. 24

Vigo County Conservation Club, 10382 Grotto Rd.

Republic Services Temporary Event – Sept. 24

Momma Mary’s Kitchen

New establishment approved to open

Prairie Creek Food Mart, Inc., Prairie Creek

