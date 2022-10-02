China Garden, 1353 Wabash Ave. — (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed no date of consumption on several food items in the reach-in & walk in coolers. Observed empty food container and plastic wrap in hand wash sink.
First Wok, 2570 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed several raw food items stored over and next to cooked food items.
Logan’s Rib-Eye, 100 S. Fruitridge Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several food items without date of consumption.
Establishments with no violations
Afterburner Brewing, 629 S. Ninth St.
Mobiles with no violations
Ben’s Hot Dogs, Collett Park, Terre Haute
Ben’s Pretzel’s, Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival
Kona Ice, Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival
Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival
Temporary approved to operate permits
Lowe’s Home Improvement Temporary Event — Sept. 22 and 23
Lowe’s Pro Event, 4701 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Hairball Concert @ The Mill – Sept. 23
The Mill, 2403 Prairieton Rd.
Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival @ Terre Haute Regional Airport – Sept. 23 and 24
Ben’s Pretzel’s
Corsair Café, LLC
Hall Concession
Kona Ice
Maggie & Moe’s
Perk Me Up Coffee/Deputy Dawgs
RTW Concessions
Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance
Dewey Point/Wabashiki @ Bicentennial Park by MISCO — Sept. 24
Riverscape – Non-Profit
Emily’s Walk – Non-Profit
Flea Market & Yard Sale @ Vigo County Conservation Club Temporary Event – Sept. 24
Vigo County Conservation Club, 10382 Grotto Rd.
Republic Services Temporary Event – Sept. 24
Momma Mary’s Kitchen
New establishment approved to open
Prairie Creek Food Mart, Inc., Prairie Creek
