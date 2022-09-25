Vigo County food inspections: Sept. 12-18, 2022

Bohannon’s East, 1728 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found multiple items in coolers without date markings.
Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table-mounted can opener.
Idle Creek Golf Course, 5353 Eldridge Rd. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles and on the table mounted can opener.
Chauncey’s Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Rose Garden Rose Hulman, 5500 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Charlie’s Pub & Grub, 1608 Crawford St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Rose Hulman Beanie’s Coffee, 5500 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Camp Navigate – First Baptist, 4701 Poplar St.
Copper Bar, 810 Wabash Ave.
Dreiser Square, 115 Dreiser Square
Edibles Catering, 2629 S. Third St.
Hoosier Prairie Elementary, 2800 W. Harlan Rd.
Imperial Lanes, 400 N. Third St.
Lighthouse Mission, Inc., 1201 S. 13th St.
Marks Par Three, 2401 N. Chamberlain St.
North View High School, 3434 Maple Ave.
Peddle Park Housing, 1616 S. 25th St.
Rio Grande Elementary School, 5555 E. Rio Grande Ave.
Ryves Hall Youth Center, 1356 Locust St.
Strive 365, 4510 N. 13th St.
Temporary approved to operate @ 49th Annual Oktoberfest/Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Expo Hall
Terre Haute German Oberlander, Terre Haute
Temporary approved to operate @ Lynard Skynard Concert
The Mill, 2403 Prairieton Rd.
Temporary approved to operate @ Jolly Pines Tree Farm/ Countryside Autumn Market
Maggie & Moe’s Mobile, 361 S. 18th St.
