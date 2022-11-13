Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. — (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans and speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
Stables Steakhouse, 939 Poplar St. — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table top can opener and under cutting board on toppings/salad cooler. Observed several items in sandwich/toppings cooler without date of consumption.
Kisaki, LLC at Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found no documentation or equipment for pH testing.
Arby’s #7802, 2155 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Arby’s, 3670 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Arby’s Restaurant, 2345 S. Indiana 46
Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. Ninth St.
Vigo County School Corp. Learning Lab, 55 S. Brown
Approved to open establishments
Lucia’s Taqueria, 30 N. Brown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.