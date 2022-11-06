Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. — (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66°F – must be 41°F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
OyVey Jewish Bakery & Deli, 901 Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found rotten cauliflower in reach in cooler.
Umi Grill, 2002 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed built up debris on ice machine.
Maurizio’s Pizza of TH Inc., 2940 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Stephen’s Inn, 2330 S. 13th St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Temporary approved to operate permits
Lowe’s Fall Pro Event — Oct. 28
Truck Stop Grand Opening — Oct. 29
Rude Radish, LLC, Greensburg
Serena’s Food Hut
Establishments with no violations
American Legion Pioneer Post #340, 2150 Tippecanoe St.
Club Koyote, 121 E. Paris Rd.
Magdy’s, 2026 S. Third St.
United Ministries in Higher Ed. Student Food Pantry, 321 N. Seventh St.
Warren Village, 1300 N. 25th St.
Approved to open establishments
Geulah Ministries, Inc., 1820 Ohio St. (uses reTHINK kitchen)
reTHINK, Inc., 1544 S. 13th St.
Sibel’s Turkish Kitchen, 2501 S. 3rd St. Unit F
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.