Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past seven days.
Establishments with no violations
Bar Botics, 671 Wabash Ave.
Campbell Creek @ Meadow’s Café, 2800 Poplar St.
Edible Bouquets by Janaki, 2250 Wabash Ave.
Hampton Inn, 3325 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Maryvale Housing, 3461 St. Mary’s Rd.
Table of the Good Shepherd, 1401 Barbour Ave.
Voiture 21 40/8, 934 N. Fifth St.
Temporary approved to operate permits
Hoosier Prairie Elementary Fall Festival — Oct. 21
The Huddle Grill & Chill, 538 Bell St., Sullivan
ISU Homecoming — Oct. 22
OMG Ambro’s, 1367 Wabash Ave.
Sonka’s Irish Pub, 1366 Wabash Ave.
Tess Stephens, 1720 Wabash Ave.
