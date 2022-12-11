Kleptz, 9711 E. U.S. Hwy 40 (0 Critical, 5 Non-Critical)
Local Boy Eats (Tolly’s Kitchen), 2341 Maple Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
J. Ford’s Black Angus, 129 S. Seventh St.
Kiss of the South, 629 S. 13th St.
Lucia’s Taqueria, 30 N. Brown
Texas Roadhouse, 201 E. Turner St.
Tolly’s Bar & Grill, 2341 Maple Ave.
Approved to open
New Goshen Pub, 2477 W. Durkees Ferry Rd.
Approved to operate
Taco Luv, LLC #2, 1330 Wabash Ave.
Approved to operate — temporary permits
Maggie & Moe’s, 361 S. 18th St. @ Miracle on 7th St., Dec. 2 & 3
Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, 2939 S. 7th St. @ Miracle on 7th St., Dec. 2 & 3
Wise Pies Pizza & Subs, 9 S. 6th St. @ Miracle on 7th St., Dec. 2 & 3
