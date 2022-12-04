Establishments with no violations
Holiday Inn, 3300 S. U.S. Hwy 41
New establishments approved to open
Play Pen, Inc., 3295 N. Fruitridge Ave.
Approved to operate temporary permits
Maggie & Moe’s Coffee, 361 S. 18th St. @ Small Business Saturday Nov. 26
Wabash Valley Fair Association, 3901 S. U.S. Hwy 41 @ Winter Wonderland Nov. 25 & 26
Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, 3901 S. U.S. Hwy 41 @ Winter Wonderland Nov. 25 & 26
