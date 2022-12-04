Vigo County Food Inspections

Establishments with no violations

Holiday Inn, 3300 S. U.S. Hwy 41

New establishments approved to open

Play Pen, Inc., 3295 N. Fruitridge Ave.

Approved to operate temporary permits

Maggie & Moe’s Coffee, 361 S. 18th St. @ Small Business Saturday Nov. 26

Wabash Valley Fair Association, 3901 S. U.S. Hwy 41 @ Winter Wonderland Nov. 25 & 26

Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, 3901 S. U.S. Hwy 41 @ Winter Wonderland Nov. 25 & 26

