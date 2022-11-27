Food inspections logo

Union Hospital, 1606 N. Seventh St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) More than one hand wash sink observed blocked and not accessible.

Rod & Gun Club, 2525 Lambert St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed built-up carbon and grease on grill.

Lighthouse Mission, 1201 S. 13th St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed insects throughout kitchen.

Sycamore Winery, 1320 Durkees Ferry Rd. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.

Establishments with no violations

Alimentari Bar Bosco, 804 S. Seventh St.

Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.

Times of Refreshing Food Pantry, 1610 N. 25th St.

Approved temporary permits

Angel’s Cup of Heaven @ Rustic Expressions Hometown Country Christmas – November 19th & 20th

Rikki’s Treats (Home-Based Vendor) – Rustic Expressions Hometown Country Christmas

Streat Bistro (Mobile) – Rustic Expressions Hometown Country Christmas

Pudges BBQ (Mobile) – Rustic Expressions Hometown Country Christmas

