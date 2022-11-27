Union Hospital, 1606 N. Seventh St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) More than one hand wash sink observed blocked and not accessible.
Rod & Gun Club, 2525 Lambert St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed built-up carbon and grease on grill.
Lighthouse Mission, 1201 S. 13th St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed insects throughout kitchen.
Sycamore Winery, 1320 Durkees Ferry Rd. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
Establishments with no violations
Alimentari Bar Bosco, 804 S. Seventh St.
Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.
Times of Refreshing Food Pantry, 1610 N. 25th St.
Approved temporary permits
Angel’s Cup of Heaven @ Rustic Expressions Hometown Country Christmas – November 19th & 20th
Rikki’s Treats (Home-Based Vendor) – Rustic Expressions Hometown Country Christmas
Streat Bistro (Mobile) – Rustic Expressions Hometown Country Christmas
Pudges BBQ (Mobile) – Rustic Expressions Hometown Country Christmas
