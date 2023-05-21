Lucia’s Taqueria, 30 N. Brown Ave. — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found raw chicken stored above cooked steak. Found sanitizer bucket not measuring at proper concentration to disinfect.
Royal Mandarin, 11 Meadows — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and knife stored in crack between prep surfaces. Observed bowl in hand wash sink.
MCL, 3 Meadow Lane — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed multiple food items without date of consumption.
A&J, 1111 Veteran Square — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several food items in reach in refrigerator without date markings.
Maurizio’s Pizza, 2940 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed multiple food items in walk-in cooler without date of consumption.
Pizza Hut of Terre Haute, 2400 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Pizza King, 2000 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Zim Marss, 1500 Locust St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
3.14, 3401 S. U.S. Highway 41
American Legion Pioneer Post 340, 2150 Tippecanoe St.
Bohannon’s, 1728 Wabash Ave.
Bon Appetit @ St. Mary’s O’Shaughnessy Hall, 3301 St. Mary’s Rd.
Dollar General #2569, 1168 Lafayette Ave.
Edible Bouquets by Janaki, 2250 Wabash Ave.
Lawton Byrum VFW Post 972, 1111 Veteran Sq.
Moon Lite Drive-In Theater, 5056 Lafayette Ave.
Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Dr.
Voiture 21-40/8, 934 N. Fifth St.
Zorah Shriners, 420 N. Seventh St.
Establishments approved to open
Dalton BBQ/Sati Babi Mobile
Establishments approved to operate
Union Hospital Employee Appreciation — May 9 & 10
The Huddle Grill & Chill
Westminster Village-Mother’s Day Market — May 12
Maggie & Moe’s
Hoosier Mama’s Mother’s Day @ Terre Haute Airport — May 13
Maggie & Moe’s
Herb Fair @ Vigo County Fairgrounds — May 13
Jam’n Jelly Gals
