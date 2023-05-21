Food inspections logo

Lucia’s Taqueria, 30 N. Brown Ave. — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found raw chicken stored above cooked steak. Found sanitizer bucket not measuring at proper concentration to disinfect.

Royal Mandarin, 11 Meadows — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and knife stored in crack between prep surfaces. Observed bowl in hand wash sink.

MCL, 3 Meadow Lane — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed multiple food items without date of consumption.

A&J, 1111 Veteran Square — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several food items in reach in refrigerator without date markings.

Maurizio’s Pizza, 2940 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed multiple food items in walk-in cooler without date of consumption.

Pizza Hut of Terre Haute, 2400 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Pizza King, 2000 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Zim Marss, 1500 Locust St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Establishments without violations

3.14, 3401 S. U.S. Highway 41

American Legion Pioneer Post 340, 2150 Tippecanoe St.

Bohannon’s, 1728 Wabash Ave.

Bon Appetit @ St. Mary’s O’Shaughnessy Hall, 3301 St. Mary’s Rd.

Dollar General #2569, 1168 Lafayette Ave.

Edible Bouquets by Janaki, 2250 Wabash Ave.

Lawton Byrum VFW Post 972, 1111 Veteran Sq.

Moon Lite Drive-In Theater, 5056 Lafayette Ave.

Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Dr.

Voiture 21-40/8, 934 N. Fifth St.

Zorah Shriners, 420 N. Seventh St.

Establishments approved to open

Dalton BBQ/Sati Babi Mobile

Establishments approved to operate

Union Hospital Employee Appreciation — May 9 & 10

The Huddle Grill & Chill

Westminster Village-Mother’s Day Market — May 12

Maggie & Moe’s

Hoosier Mama’s Mother’s Day @ Terre Haute Airport — May 13

Maggie & Moe’s

Herb Fair @ Vigo County Fairgrounds — May 13

Jam’n Jelly Gals

