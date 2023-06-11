Kleptz, 9711 E. U.S. Hwy 40 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found raw chicken being stored above potatoes. Observed a drainage leak at the hand sink. Found several food items in topping cooler and reach in coolers over 41°F.
Expressway Mart, 301 S. Third St. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles. Observed mouse droppings under coffee machine in cabinet.
Family Dollar Store #31918, 1128 Locust St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found several dented cans in canned good aisle.
Texas Roadhouse, 201 E. Turner (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated food debris in hand wash sink.
Prairie Creek Food Mart, 15187 S. State Rd. 63 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed knife being stored between two prep tables.
Tokyo Grill, 2950 S. Third St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
Country Club Snack Bar, 57 Allendale (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed hand wash sink blocked.
Establishments without violations
Afterburner Brewing Company, 629 S. Ninth St.
Buffalo Wild Wings #321, 3718 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale
County Pizza & More, 8094 Rosedale Dr.
Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.
Ivy Fit Gym, 1259 N. Fruitridge Ave.
rethink, Inc., 1544 S. 13th St.
Sweet Temptations Bakery & Cafe, 1803 N. Third St.
Terre Haute Foursquare Food Pantry, 808 N. 13th St.
Water Tower Estates Winery, 1313 Wabash Ave.
Follow up
Valley Grill, 2170 N. Third St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found sanitizer in dish machine not dispensing at proper concentration for disinfection.
Establishments approved to open
Petty Pit Stop, 900 Wabash Ave.
Tracy’s Twisted Food Trailer – Mobile
Establishments approved to operate
Food Truck Friday @ First Farmer’s Bank & Trust – June 2
The Mixed Plate
Sugar Studio
Take Me Back to the 90’s Tour @ The Mill – June 2
The Mill, 2403 Prairieton Rd.
Papaw’s Shake-Ups
The Beach Boys Concert @ The Mill – June 4
The Mill, 2403 Prairieton Rd.
Papaw’s Shake-Ups
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.