Taj-Mahal, 1349 S. 3rd St. – (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No sanitizer measured in dish machine. Several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption.
China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Several items in walk-in cooler found not marked with date of consumption.
Idle Creek Golf Course, 5353 Eldridge Rd. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed food debris/lemon wedge in hand wash sink at bar area.
Establishments with no violations
Amvets Post 222, 65 S. Schley Place, W. Terre Haute
Bar Botics, 671 Wabash Ave.
Front Porch Foodies, 5448 N. Clinton St.
Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Dr.
The Ohio Building/Sycamore Winery, 672 Ohio St.
Providence Food Pantry, 701 W. National Ave.
Rick’s Copper Bar, 810 Wabash Ave.
Sycamore Winery, 1320 Durkees Ferry Rd.
Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash Ave.
Approved to open
Los Tres Tacos, 3734 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Approved to operate
— Banks of the Wabash Festival, Fairbanks Park
American Smoke
Bayou Concessions
Big Al’s Lemonade Cart
Classic Bakery
Classic Café
Classic Treats
Cones & Floats
Fargo Foods
Giovanni’s
The Pretzel Wagon
Smoke Stack Pizza Shack (Vance Concession)
Terre Haute South Vigo High School Band
Yum Yum Shoppe
Approved to operate — Wabash Valley Drag Way
Turkey Run Jerky
