Taj-Mahal, 1349 S. 3rd St. – (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No sanitizer measured in dish machine. Several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption.

China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Several items in walk-in cooler found not marked with date of consumption.

Idle Creek Golf Course, 5353 Eldridge Rd. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed food debris/lemon wedge in hand wash sink at bar area.

Establishments with no violations

Amvets Post 222, 65 S. Schley Place, W. Terre Haute

Bar Botics, 671 Wabash Ave.

Front Porch Foodies, 5448 N. Clinton St.

Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Dr.

The Ohio Building/Sycamore Winery, 672 Ohio St.

Providence Food Pantry, 701 W. National Ave.

Rick’s Copper Bar, 810 Wabash Ave.

Sycamore Winery, 1320 Durkees Ferry Rd.

Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash Ave.

Approved to open

Los Tres Tacos, 3734 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Approved to operate

— Banks of the Wabash Festival, Fairbanks Park

American Smoke

Bayou Concessions

Big Al’s Lemonade Cart

Classic Bakery

Classic Café

Classic Treats

Cones & Floats

Fargo Foods

Giovanni’s

The Pretzel Wagon

Smoke Stack Pizza Shack (Vance Concession)

Terre Haute South Vigo High School Band

Yum Yum Shoppe

Approved to operate — Wabash Valley Drag Way

Turkey Run Jerky

