China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Found multiple items on cook line being held at 50-60°F. Should be 41°F or below.

Texas Roadhouse, 201 E. Turner (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated food debris in hand wash sinks.

Kroger J-911 & Fuel Center, 2140 Ft. Harrison Rd. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found accumulated debris in spray nozzle at three bay sink in deli area.

Umi Grill Sushi Bar, 2002 S. Third St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found sanitizer in dish machine not dispensing at proper concentration for disinfection.

Harvest Bakery, 905 S. 25th St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed food in fridge at 46°F.

Rose-Hulman Rose Garden, 5500 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles and rust on table mounted can opener.

Light House Mission, 1201 S. 13th St. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)

Rose-Hulman Vanderschmitt, 5500 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)

Rod & Gun Club, 2525 E. Lambert Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Dollar General Store #21473, 9410 U.S. Hwy 150 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Establishments without violations

AFC Sushi-Kroger, 4714 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Amvets Post 222, 65 S. Schley Ave.

Ballyhoo Tavern, 900 Chestnut St.

Booker T. Washington Community Cr., 1101 S. 13th St.

Camp Navigate (The Lab @ Locust), 1668 Locust St.

Council of Domestic Abuse, Inc., 26 S. 17th St.

Ewing Enterprises/Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St.

Ferm Fresh, 2107 N. 13th St.

Hampton Inn, 3325 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Maryvale Housing MLM, 3461 St. Mary’s Rd. W.

Riley American Legion Post #328, 5603 S. Lama St.

Roly Poly Sandwiches, 424 Wabash Ave.

Rose-Hulman Beanies, 5500 Wabash Ave.

Salvation Army of Vigo County, 234 S. Eighth St.

Wren Smith VFW #6574, 608 W. National Ave.

Follow-up

Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found sanitizer in dish machine not dispensing at proper concentration for disinfection.

Establishments approved to open

Grazing Co. Charcuterie Queens - Mobile

Chrome Smoke & BBQ - Mobile

Kountry Cousin’s Kitchen - Mobile

Establishments approved to operate

Banks of the Wabash Festival @ Fairbanks Park – May 25–June 3

Bayou Concessions

Citrus Sensations

Classic Bakery

Classic Café

Classic Treats

Cones & Floats

D&D Concessions

Floyd’s Concession

Giovanni’s

Lemonade Café

The Pretzel Wagon

Sati Babi

Smoke Stack Pizza Shack

Terre Haute South Band Boosters

Vance Concession

Yum Yum Shoppe

