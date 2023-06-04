China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Found multiple items on cook line being held at 50-60°F. Should be 41°F or below.
Texas Roadhouse, 201 E. Turner (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated food debris in hand wash sinks.
Kroger J-911 & Fuel Center, 2140 Ft. Harrison Rd. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found accumulated debris in spray nozzle at three bay sink in deli area.
Umi Grill Sushi Bar, 2002 S. Third St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found sanitizer in dish machine not dispensing at proper concentration for disinfection.
Harvest Bakery, 905 S. 25th St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed food in fridge at 46°F.
Rose-Hulman Rose Garden, 5500 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles and rust on table mounted can opener.
Light House Mission, 1201 S. 13th St. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Rose-Hulman Vanderschmitt, 5500 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Rod & Gun Club, 2525 E. Lambert Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Dollar General Store #21473, 9410 U.S. Hwy 150 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
AFC Sushi-Kroger, 4714 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Amvets Post 222, 65 S. Schley Ave.
Ballyhoo Tavern, 900 Chestnut St.
Booker T. Washington Community Cr., 1101 S. 13th St.
Camp Navigate (The Lab @ Locust), 1668 Locust St.
Council of Domestic Abuse, Inc., 26 S. 17th St.
Ewing Enterprises/Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St.
Ferm Fresh, 2107 N. 13th St.
Hampton Inn, 3325 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Maryvale Housing MLM, 3461 St. Mary’s Rd. W.
Riley American Legion Post #328, 5603 S. Lama St.
Roly Poly Sandwiches, 424 Wabash Ave.
Rose-Hulman Beanies, 5500 Wabash Ave.
Salvation Army of Vigo County, 234 S. Eighth St.
Wren Smith VFW #6574, 608 W. National Ave.
Follow-up
Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found sanitizer in dish machine not dispensing at proper concentration for disinfection.
Establishments approved to open
Grazing Co. Charcuterie Queens - Mobile
Chrome Smoke & BBQ - Mobile
Kountry Cousin’s Kitchen - Mobile
Establishments approved to operate
Banks of the Wabash Festival @ Fairbanks Park – May 25–June 3
Bayou Concessions
Citrus Sensations
Classic Bakery
Classic Café
Classic Treats
Cones & Floats
D&D Concessions
Floyd’s Concession
Giovanni’s
Lemonade Café
The Pretzel Wagon
Sati Babi
Smoke Stack Pizza Shack
Terre Haute South Band Boosters
Vance Concession
Yum Yum Shoppe
