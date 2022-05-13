Zeng Sushi Asian Cuisine, 2309 S. Third St. — (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Fried sweet potatoes, crab, tempura, shrimp tempura found on prep table at room temperature. Hard boiled eggs found without date markings. Sushi rice found without time markings. Raw chicken, raw lobster, raw shrimp found stored above fresh produce.
El Patron Mexican Restaurant, 7205 S. Indiana 46 Unit E — (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found queso being improperly cooled, not cooled within time limits. Found raw chorizo, bacon, chicken, shrimp and steak stored above ready to eat items. Found employee beverage without lids in food prep areas.
Circle K # 35 Shell, 380 N. Third St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles observed with accumulated black debris.
Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found pasta salad, French onion soup, mashed potatoes, various sauces held past seven days.
Cracker Barrel, 429 E. Margaret Dr. — (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
CM Food Mart, 820 W. National Ave.
Cranky’s, 2155 N. 13th St.
Light House Mission, 1201 S. 13th St.
Marks Par Three, 2401 N. Chamberlain St.
Sonic Drive In, 21489 S. Indiana 46
Water Tower Estates, 525 W. Springhill Dr.
Approved to open
Caffeine Machine, 2526 Thompson St.
Chick-Fil-A-Mobile, 3675 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Dollar General, 2247 Lafayette Ave.
