Vigo County food inspections: May 16-20, 2022

Rose-Hulman Beanie’s Coffee, 5500 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed ice in hand wash sink.
Camp Navigate - First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Chauncey’s at Rose-Hulman, 5500 Wabash Ave.
Poplar Pub, Meadows Mall
Uncle Jrs. Barbeque, 1429 S. 25th St.
Vanderschmitt at Rose-Hulman Cafe, 5500 Wabash Ave.
Establishment approved to open
Dollar General #23308, U.S. Hwy 41 E., Howard Wayne Blvd.
Mobile approved to open
Rolling Cravings, LLC, 30 Judith Lane
Indiana Middle School State Track Meet/ISU — Approved to operate
Fry Guys, LLC, 318 W. Locust Ave., Charleston, Ill.
Colonial Fair — Approved to Operate
Dre’s Ribs, 673 N. 25th St.
Terre Haute Action Track — Approved to Operate
Turkey Run Jerky, LLC
PPM Productions
Jeep Junkies @ Plumbers & Steamfitters 157 — Approved to Operate
Kountry Time Foods
Momma’s Fudge Co.
