Vigo County food inspections: May 16-20, 2022

Rose-Hulman Beanie’s Coffee, 5500 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed ice in hand wash sink.

Camp Navigate - First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with no violations

Chauncey’s at Rose-Hulman, 5500 Wabash Ave.

Poplar Pub, Meadows Mall

Uncle Jrs. Barbeque, 1429 S. 25th St.

Vanderschmitt at Rose-Hulman Cafe, 5500 Wabash Ave.

Establishment approved to open

Dollar General #23308, U.S. Hwy 41 E., Howard Wayne Blvd.

Mobile approved to open

Rolling Cravings, LLC, 30 Judith Lane

Indiana Middle School State Track Meet/ISU — Approved to operate

Fry Guys, LLC, 318 W. Locust Ave., Charleston, Ill.

Colonial Fair — Approved to Operate

Dre’s Ribs, 673 N. 25th St.

Terre Haute Action Track — Approved to Operate

Turkey Run Jerky, LLC

PPM Productions

Jeep Junkies @ Plumbers & Steamfitters 157 — Approved to Operate

Kountry Time Foods

Momma’s Fudge Co.

