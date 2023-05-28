Valley Grill, 2170 N. Third St. — (8 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed open employee drink stored in fridge next to and above ready to eat items. Observed raw eggs stored above ready to eat cooked noodles. Observed several cooked and ready to eat items with no date markings. Found sanitizer in dish machine not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection. Observed built up black debris on cutting board at food prep line. Observed mouse droppings in kitchen. Observed employee medication stored on dry storage shelf. Found several refrigerated items such as ham, cooked mushrooms and diced tomatoes & cut onions being held at 56-63°F. Must be 41°F or below. (Closed)
China Garden, 1353 Wabash Ave. — (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed raw fish stored above ready to eat cut produce. Observed several cooked items in walk-in cooler with no date markings. Observed cleaning chemicals stored next to food items.
Country Mart, 4802 U.S. Hwy 150 — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found hamburger patties and toppings with no record of time or temperature control. Must be held within proper temperature limits or discarded after time limit.
Footers Pizza, 248 S. Seventh St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on three bay sink spray nozzle.
M. Mogger’s Brewery, 908 Poplar St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
The Landing at Ft. Harrison, 3350 N. Fourth St.
Local Boys Eats @ Tolly’s Bar, 2341 Maple Ave.
Marine Corps League, 3006 N. 16th St.
Rodeway Inn, 400 S. Third St.
Square Donuts Inc., 2417 Ft. Harrison Rd.
St. Benedict Church Soup Kitchen, 128 S. Ninth St.
Table of the Good Shepherd, 1401 Barbour Ave.
Terre Haute German Oberlandler Club, LLC, 1616 Lafayette Ave.
Times of Refreshing Food Pantry, 1610 N. 25th St.
Tolly’s Bar & Grill, 2341 Maple Ave.
Torner Community Center, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Establishments approved to open
Club Koyote (new owners), 121 E. Paris Ave.
The Kasthamandap Grill, 920 S. 3rd St.
Twisted Treats Mobile 2/Ben’s Soft Pretzels LLC, Terre Haute
Establishments approved to operate
Jeep Junkies Going Topless for PINK @ Plumbers & Steamfitters
Katton Kandy
Momma’s Fudge Co
Kountry Time Foods
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.