Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 3060 S. U.S. 41, (2 critical) — Soda nozzles found with built up black debris; observed employee go from handling dirty dishes to clean dishes.
Penn Station, 3642 U.S. 41, (1 critical, 3 non-critical) — Observed ice machine with built up debris.
Pizza Hut, 2400 S. Third St., (1 critical, 2 non-critical) — Observed black debris on soda nozzles.
Kroger, 2140 Fort Harrison Road, (1 critical) — Sanitizer not measured in three-bay in deli and meat departments.
Hacienda Coyotes Grill, 2433 S. Third St., (1 critical) — Observed hand wash sink with food.
Washington Alternative School, 3703 S. Seventh St., (1 non-critical)
Terre Haute North Vigo High School, 3434 Maple Ave., (1 non-critical)
Establishments with no violations
Farrington Grove Elementary School, 1826 S. Sixth St.
Federal Coffee, 683 Wabash Ave.
Dollar General, 979 Poplar St.
Krocs Butcher Shop #2, 2626 S. Seventh St.
Terre Haute South Vigo High School, 3737 S. Seventh St.
Family Dollar, 8153 Rosedale Road
Rio Grande Elementary School, 5555 E. Rio Grande Ave.
County Pizza & More, 8094 Rosedale Road
Sandcut Tavern, 6100 E. Rio Grande Ave.
Dollar Tree, 3648 S. U.S. 41
Dunkin Donuts, 2424 S. Third St.
Panda Express #2214, 3340 S. U.S. 41
Follow Up
Real Hacienda, 2750 S. Third St., (1 critical, 3 non-critical) — Observed multiple hand wash sinks with food and other items in them.
Approved To Open
Wabash Valley Dragway, 3701 S. U.S. 41
The Hangry Shack, mobile
