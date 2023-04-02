Taj-Mahal, 1349 S. Third St. (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) — Found rotten tomatoes and carrots inside cooler. Observed food items in walk-in cooler without date of consumption.
Wendy’s #30210, 229 S. Third St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Comfort Suites of Terre Haute, 501 E. Margaret Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed chemical spray bottle without label of contents.
Show-Me’s, 2324 S. Third St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed chemical spray bottles without label of contents.
Thornton’s Oil #78, 2665 S. Indiana 46 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on soft serve ice cream dispenser.
Burger King #131, 2575 Indiana 46 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Found dining room soda nozzle with accumulated black debris.
Drury Inn, 3040 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed inside of ice machine with accumulated black debris.
La Quinta, 451 E. Margaret Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed raw eggs stored above apples in reach in cooler.
Dollar General #4894, 9580 E. U.S. Hwy 40 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s #6162, 2633 S. Indiana 46 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Sonic Drive-In, 2110 Ft. Harrison (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Son’s Spice Company, 2170 N. 13th St. Unit 104 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
Arby’s 970, 3670 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Baskin-Robbins #347878, 85 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Big Shooters, 2938 N. 16th St.
Booker T. Washington High School, 3707 S. Seventh St.
Days Inn & Suites, 101 E. Margaret
Edibles Catering & Foods to Go, 2629 S. Third St.
Holiday Inn, 3300 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Liberty Village Food Pantry, 2800 Elm St.
Lost Creek Elementary School, 6701 Wabash Ave.
Meyer Gas Station, 5520 E. New Margaret Dr.
New Goshen Pub, 2477 Durkees Ferry Rd.
Sarah Scott Middle School Food Pantry, 1000 Grant St.
Sarah Scott Middle School, 1000 Grant St.
Seelyville United Methodist Church, 2351 N. Second St.
Snacks Café Inc., 7 W. Paris Ave.
South Vigo High School, 3737 S. Seventh St.
Sugar Grove Elementary School, 2800 Wallace St.
Super 8, 3089 S. First St.
Sycamore Manor, 222 S. 25th St.
Thornton Oil #450, 3333 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Providence Food Pantry, 701 W. National Ave.
Establishments approved to open
Butta’s Better BBQ, 920 N. 19th St.
Hampton Inn, 3325 S. U.S. 41
Liberty Village Food Pantry, 2800 Elm St.
Approved to operate
Books, Bourbon & Bacon @ Little Bear Coffee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.