Kroger’s J-911, 2140 Ft. Harrison Rd. 47804 — (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Drinks found in ice machine located in meat/seafood area. No date markings on cut chubs in deli. Improper use of hand wash sink (spackle and squeegee inside).
La Isla Mexican Restaurant, 1480 Ft. Harrison Rd. 47804 — (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles found with accumulated debris. Lettuce found in bottom of hand wash sink clogging drain. Cheese in bucket on ice found at 46°F – 47°F, should be 41°F or less.
Ritter’s Frozen Custard, 2203 N. Lafayette — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Sanitizer measured below 200 ppm in sanitizer buckets and 3 bay. Hand wash sink found with food debris.
Expressway Mart, 1831 N. Third St. — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed dust, dirt and other debris inside and on hand wash sink.
Real Hacienda, 3728 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No sanitizer measured in dishwasher.
Chavas Mexican Grill, 669 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Plate found in hand wash sink by dish area.
Wayne Newton Legion 346, 1346 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Upstairs ice machine observed with debris.
White Castle, 4340 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed soda nozzle in lobby with debris.
Casey’s General Store #3931, — (1 Critical) Found accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.
Drury Inn, 3040 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical) Found ice dumped in hand wash sink in kitchen.
Express Way Mart, 1255 Locust St. — (1 Critical) Ice chute observed with accumulated debris.
Fayette Elementary School, 9400 Beech St. 47885 — (1 Critical) Mouse droppings found in dry storage area.
Love’s Travel Stop #664 – Hardee’s, 1730 E. Harlan Dr. — (1 Critical) Found accumulated pink and black debris in ice machine in storage hallway.
The Verve, 677 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical) Soda gun nozzle observed with accumulated debris.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2000 Lafayette Ave. — (3 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar, 1128 Locust St. — (2 Non-Critical)
Sonic Drive In, 2110 Ft. Harrison — (2 Non-Critical)
Sonka Irish Pub & Cafe, 1366 Wabash Ave. — (2 Non-Critical)
Wings Etc., 1800 Ft. Harrison Rd. — (2 Non-Critical)
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 475 E. Margaret Ave. — (1 Non-Critical)
New Goshen Pub, 2477 Durkees Ferry Rd. — (1 Non-Critical)
Sleep Inn, 3070 First St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Speedway LLC #7717, 2445 Hulman St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Super 8, 3089 S. First St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Ace Sushi, 4428 S. U.S. Hwy 41
American Legion Krietenstein Post #104, 2690 Fort Harrison Rd.
Chick-Fil-A #3020, 3675 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Cloud Nine Macarons, 2170 N. 13th St. Unit 104
Dairy Queen, 1331 13th St.
Farrington Grove Elementary, 1826 S. 6th St.
Franklin Elementary School, 1600 Dr. Iverson Lane
Fresh Thyme, 4428 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Hilton Garden Inn, 750 Wabash Ave.
Jeff’s Kitchen, 3006 N. 16th St.
Love’s Travel Stop #664, 1730 E. Harlan Dr.
Lynn Sneeden Bonebrake’s Dairy Queen, 3201 Wabash Ave.
Maple Avenue Auction, 1517 Maple Ave.
Marine Corps League, 3006 N. 16th St.
The Mixing Bowl, 2619 Fort Harrison Rd.
The Pit Stop, 6321 N. Clinton St.
The Red Room Cakery, 2619 Ft. Harrison Rd.
Sandcut Tavern, 6100 E. Rio Grande
Sons Spice Co., Farmer’s Market at Meadows Shopping Center
South Vigo High School, 3737 S. Seventh St.
Sugar Creek Consolidated, 4226 W. Old U.S. Hwy 40
T C Wes Variety Store, 631 S. 14th St.
Torner Community Center, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Travelodge, 530 S. Third St.
Union Hospital West Coffee Shop, 1608 N. Seventh St.
Washington Alternative High School, 3703 S. Seventh St.
Wolfe’s Terre Haute Auto Auction, 1717 E. Margaret Dr.
Zorah Shriners, 420 S. Seventh St.
Approved to open
Barbara J. Pott’s Pantry, 1207 E. Springhill
Approved to operate
Taco Luv LLC (Mobile), 9 Salem Pl. 47803
Bandana’s Bar-B-Q (Mobile), 1301 Ohio St.
Follow up
Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. — (2 Non-Critical)
