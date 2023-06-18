Food inspections logo

Terre Haute Regional Hospital, 3901 S. Seventh St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several items, such as cheeses, broccoli salad, cottage cheese and liquid eggs at temperatures of 47-57°F. Must be held at 41°F or below.

Sibel’s Turkish Kitchen, 2501 S. Third St. Unit F — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed three bay sink spray nozzle with accumulated debris.

Camp Navigate at Terre Haute First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed raw chicken being stored next to ready to eat food inside cooler.

Los Tres Tacos, 3734 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 5 Non-Critical)

Bar Bosco/Alimentari, 804 S. Seventh St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Farm Store @ White Violet Center, 1 Sisters Providence (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Establishments without violations

Compassion Ministries (New Life Fellowship), 7711 Wabash Ave.

Front Porch Foodies, 5448 N Clinton St.

Greek’s Pizzeria (South TH), 5030 S. Seventh St.

Honey’s Bar and Grill, LLC, 401 S. Ninth St.

J Ford’s Black Angus, 129 S. Seventh St.

Maggie & Moe’s Regional Hospital, 3901 S. Seventh St.

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, 129 N. 14th St.

Nina’s – Jennie Inc., 1305 Lafayette Ave.

Reach Services Food Pantry, 1400 Hulman St.

Ripley’s Bar & Grill, 830 Oak St.

Sycamore Winery, 1320 Durkees Ferry Rd.

Establishments approved to open

The Huddle Grill & Chill - mobile

The Mixed Plate - mobile

P’s Smokin’ & Slingin’ – mobile

Picka Picka Food Treats – mobile

Nuts 4 U/Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Dr.

Establishments approved to operate

Wabash Valley Rodders @ Fairbanks Park — June 11, 2023

2023 Rodders Rod Round-up Car Show

