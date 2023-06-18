Terre Haute Regional Hospital, 3901 S. Seventh St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several items, such as cheeses, broccoli salad, cottage cheese and liquid eggs at temperatures of 47-57°F. Must be held at 41°F or below.
Sibel’s Turkish Kitchen, 2501 S. Third St. Unit F — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed three bay sink spray nozzle with accumulated debris.
Camp Navigate at Terre Haute First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed raw chicken being stored next to ready to eat food inside cooler.
Los Tres Tacos, 3734 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 5 Non-Critical)
Bar Bosco/Alimentari, 804 S. Seventh St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Farm Store @ White Violet Center, 1 Sisters Providence (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
Compassion Ministries (New Life Fellowship), 7711 Wabash Ave.
Front Porch Foodies, 5448 N Clinton St.
Greek’s Pizzeria (South TH), 5030 S. Seventh St.
Honey’s Bar and Grill, LLC, 401 S. Ninth St.
J Ford’s Black Angus, 129 S. Seventh St.
Maggie & Moe’s Regional Hospital, 3901 S. Seventh St.
Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, 129 N. 14th St.
Nina’s – Jennie Inc., 1305 Lafayette Ave.
Reach Services Food Pantry, 1400 Hulman St.
Ripley’s Bar & Grill, 830 Oak St.
Sycamore Winery, 1320 Durkees Ferry Rd.
Establishments approved to open
The Huddle Grill & Chill - mobile
The Mixed Plate - mobile
P’s Smokin’ & Slingin’ – mobile
Picka Picka Food Treats – mobile
Nuts 4 U/Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Dr.
Establishments approved to operate
Wabash Valley Rodders @ Fairbanks Park — June 11, 2023
2023 Rodders Rod Round-up Car Show
