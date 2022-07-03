Vigo County food inspections: May 16-20, 2022

Subway #18135, 1014 S. Third St. — (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food in hand wash sink. Observed accumulated debris in soda fountain nozzles.

Panera Bread, 5653 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed excessive carbon build-up on baking and sheet pans.

Pizza Gallery, 6710 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found lettuce dated 6-15 and was wilted and brown.

Circle K #2255, 1280 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Family Dollar #2332, 1128 Locust St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Wabash Senior Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

CVS Pharmacy #8639, 670 Margaret Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Domino’s Pizza, 4408 S. Seventh St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Papa John’s Pizza, 4842 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Seelymart, 9681 E. U.S. Hwy 40 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 2500 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Dr. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with no violations

Archie’s Sports Bar, 2640 Prairieton Rd.

Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Climbing Café, 5070 S. Seventh St.

CVS Pharmacy #8679, 2021 Ft. Harrison Rd.

DawnDee’s Bakery, 3645 S. Murphy St.

Dedicated Health, 1350 Lafayette Ave.

Dollar General, 5781 N. Clinton Rd.

The Hangry Shack LLC, 5111 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Little Cees Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr

Meadows Café, 2800 Poplar St.

Papa John’s Inc. #90, 1234 Wabash Ave.

Rae Park, 3500 S. Seventh St.

Rally’s #9102, 3175 Wabash Ave.

Square Donuts, Inc., 2417 Ft. Harrison

Southside Nutrition, 5785 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash Ave.

Vigo Bowl Strikemore Lane, 210 S. 9 ½ St.

Vigo County Historical Society, 929 Wabash Ave.

Wabash Valley Christian Youth Camp, 3525 E. Harlan Dr.

Walgreen’s #7443, 3603 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Walgreen’s #9711, 2040 Lafayette Ave.

Mobile approved to operate

Butta’s Better BBQ, 2532 N. Seventh St.

Tropical Sno, 3705 Wabash Ave.

Wise Pies Pizza & Subs LLC, 9 S. Sixth St.

Approved to operate @ Blueberry Fest

Terre Foods Cooperative Market, 1253 Lafayette Ave.

Approved to operate @ Terre Haute Day/Juneteenth @ Booker T. Washington Community Center

Beulah Lynetta Ladd (Heavenly Scents – Catering), South Bend

C&B BBQ, 2004 N. 21st St.

Indy Vegan Valet, LLC, Indianapolis

Miller’s Cove Bar & Lounge, 310 Schaal Ave.

Terre Haute Booker T., 1101 S. 13th St.

Approved to operate @ Boot City Vendor Fair

Angel’s Cup of Heaven, LLC, Switz City

Heavenly Shake-Ups, Bloomfield

Approved to operate @ The Grotto Club – Firework Celebration

Kountry Time Foods, Terre Haute

Approved to operate @ Marine Corps. League – Huggies Luv Festival

Knights of Columbus, Terre Haute

Approved to operate @ Terre Haute Action Track – MSCS Sprint Cars

PPM Promotions Jr. Leaders Stand, Kokomo

PPM Promotions Grandstand Concession, Kokomo

PPM Promotions Pit Concession Stand, Kokomo

Approved to operate @ Wine on the Wabash

Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, 2939 S. Seventh St.

