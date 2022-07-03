Subway #18135, 1014 S. Third St. — (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food in hand wash sink. Observed accumulated debris in soda fountain nozzles.
Panera Bread, 5653 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed excessive carbon build-up on baking and sheet pans.
Pizza Gallery, 6710 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found lettuce dated 6-15 and was wilted and brown.
Circle K #2255, 1280 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar #2332, 1128 Locust St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Wabash Senior Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
CVS Pharmacy #8639, 670 Margaret Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Domino’s Pizza, 4408 S. Seventh St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Papa John’s Pizza, 4842 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Seelymart, 9681 E. U.S. Hwy 40 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 2500 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Dr. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Archie’s Sports Bar, 2640 Prairieton Rd.
Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Climbing Café, 5070 S. Seventh St.
CVS Pharmacy #8679, 2021 Ft. Harrison Rd.
DawnDee’s Bakery, 3645 S. Murphy St.
Dedicated Health, 1350 Lafayette Ave.
Dollar General, 5781 N. Clinton Rd.
The Hangry Shack LLC, 5111 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Little Cees Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr
Meadows Café, 2800 Poplar St.
Papa John’s Inc. #90, 1234 Wabash Ave.
Rae Park, 3500 S. Seventh St.
Rally’s #9102, 3175 Wabash Ave.
Square Donuts, Inc., 2417 Ft. Harrison
Southside Nutrition, 5785 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash Ave.
Vigo Bowl Strikemore Lane, 210 S. 9 ½ St.
Vigo County Historical Society, 929 Wabash Ave.
Wabash Valley Christian Youth Camp, 3525 E. Harlan Dr.
Walgreen’s #7443, 3603 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Walgreen’s #9711, 2040 Lafayette Ave.
Mobile approved to operate
Butta’s Better BBQ, 2532 N. Seventh St.
Tropical Sno, 3705 Wabash Ave.
Wise Pies Pizza & Subs LLC, 9 S. Sixth St.
Approved to operate @ Blueberry Fest
Terre Foods Cooperative Market, 1253 Lafayette Ave.
Approved to operate @ Terre Haute Day/Juneteenth @ Booker T. Washington Community Center
Beulah Lynetta Ladd (Heavenly Scents – Catering), South Bend
C&B BBQ, 2004 N. 21st St.
Indy Vegan Valet, LLC, Indianapolis
Miller’s Cove Bar & Lounge, 310 Schaal Ave.
Terre Haute Booker T., 1101 S. 13th St.
Approved to operate @ Boot City Vendor Fair
Angel’s Cup of Heaven, LLC, Switz City
Heavenly Shake-Ups, Bloomfield
Approved to operate @ The Grotto Club – Firework Celebration
Kountry Time Foods, Terre Haute
Approved to operate @ Marine Corps. League – Huggies Luv Festival
Knights of Columbus, Terre Haute
Approved to operate @ Terre Haute Action Track – MSCS Sprint Cars
PPM Promotions Jr. Leaders Stand, Kokomo
PPM Promotions Grandstand Concession, Kokomo
PPM Promotions Pit Concession Stand, Kokomo
Approved to operate @ Wine on the Wabash
Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, 2939 S. Seventh St.
