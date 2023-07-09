Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Rd. (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed multiple refrigerated food items held past date of consumption. Observed accumulated debris on soda gun nozzle. Observed ice and other liquid inside hand wash sink in bar area.
Maruit Gas Station BP, 9950 S. U.S. Highway 41 (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Found several pizza and sub sandwich toppings without date of consumption. Observed cleaning utensil inside hand wash sink.
Dollar General #4386, 53 Southland Ctr. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
Butta’s Better BBQ, LLC, 920 N. 19th St.
Dollar General Store 3740, 2247 Lafayette Ave.
Fontanet Action Community Team, 11168 Gallagher Rd.
Sleep Inn, 3070 S. First St.
Establishments approved to open
WTH Club Koyote, 121 E. Paris Ave. – New Owners
Ferm Fresh Southside, 2 W. Honey Creek Parkway
Establishments approved to operate
Outdoor Recreation Club – Big Bang @ The Lake – June 24
Yogi’s Concession
6th Street Arts Festival – June 24
J. Ford’s Black Angus
J. Gumbo’s
Saratoga Restaurant
Scout’s Pizzeria
Gary Allen Concert @ The Mill – June 24
The Mill
Papaw’s Shake-Ups
Stephen’s Inn – Food Stock Event – June 25
Knights of Columbus
Blackberry Smoke Concert @ The Mill – June 30th
Papaw’s Shake-Ups
The Mill
New Life Fellowship Fireworks @ New Life Fellowship – July 2nd
Boba Time
