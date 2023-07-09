Vigo County Food Inspections

Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Rd. (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed multiple refrigerated food items held past date of consumption. Observed accumulated debris on soda gun nozzle. Observed ice and other liquid inside hand wash sink in bar area.

Maruit Gas Station BP, 9950 S. U.S. Highway 41 (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Found several pizza and sub sandwich toppings without date of consumption. Observed cleaning utensil inside hand wash sink.

Dollar General #4386, 53 Southland Ctr. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Establishments without violations

Butta’s Better BBQ, LLC, 920 N. 19th St.

Dollar General Store 3740, 2247 Lafayette Ave.

Fontanet Action Community Team, 11168 Gallagher Rd.

Sleep Inn, 3070 S. First St.

Establishments approved to open

WTH Club Koyote, 121 E. Paris Ave. – New Owners

Ferm Fresh Southside, 2 W. Honey Creek Parkway

Establishments approved to operate

Outdoor Recreation Club – Big Bang @ The Lake – June 24

Yogi’s Concession

6th Street Arts Festival – June 24

J. Ford’s Black Angus

J. Gumbo’s

Saratoga Restaurant

Scout’s Pizzeria

Gary Allen Concert @ The Mill – June 24

The Mill

Papaw’s Shake-Ups

Stephen’s Inn – Food Stock Event – June 25

Knights of Columbus

Blackberry Smoke Concert @ The Mill – June 30th

Papaw’s Shake-Ups

The Mill

New Life Fellowship Fireworks @ New Life Fellowship – July 2nd

Boba Time

Tags

Trending Video