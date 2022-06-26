Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. — (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several items in cooler that exceed the seven day hold time. Packaged ground beef, chicken and sausage defrosting in cooler together in same pan. Bottom of pan contained juices from ground beef.
5th Street Nutrition, 428 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Pink debris found in ice machine.
Dollar General #14463, 2501 Maple Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Live birds and nest present inside hole in backroom ceiling.
Jimmy John’s, 1110 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed debris on soda nozzles in seating area and behind counter.
Terre Haute Bowling Center, 600 S. Springhill Dr. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found bar nozzle unclean with accumulated debris.
B&B Foods Cash & Carry, 724 S. 13th St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Tub of pasta salad dated past seven day hold time.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Food item found in cooler dated over seven days hold time.
Jimmy John’s, 2805 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found debris in soda nozzles in seating area and behind counter.
CVS Pharmacy #8650, 2440 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Dollar General #2569, 1168 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Dollar General #4386, 63 Southland Center — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Dollar General #6061, 7 Meadows Shopping Center — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Dollar General #9482, 7205 S. Indiana 46 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Dollar Tree, 1361 Fort Harrison — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Dollar Tree, 2191 S. Indiana 46 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar, 1400 Poplar St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar, 1916 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Aldi #65, 5501 S. Indiana 41
Baskin Robbins, 85 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Big Lots, 1800 Fort Harrison Rd.
Bites & Blessing, 115 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Dollar General, 1720 S. 25th St.
Menards, 1380 Fort Harrison Rd.
Murdock Auto Racing Club, 1640 Maple Ave.
Quikpik, Inc., 3230 Wabash Ave.
Sarah’s Philippines Store, 114 N. 13th St.
Square Donuts, 935 Wabash Ave.
Subway, 1485 Fort Harrison Rd.
Torner Community Center, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Walgreen’s #3486, 1300 Wabash Ave.
What’s The Scoop, 5040 S. Seventh Street
Mobile approved to open
BBQ Bills, 613 Columbia St., Brazil
The Farm & Co. Creamery, 1409 N. Co. Rd. 800 E., Bowling Green
Approved to operate at The Mill Food Truck & Local Band Night
Grandma’s Iced Tea, Terre Haute
Approved to operate at The Wildflower Market/Summer Bash at Wabash Valley Fairgrounds
The Farm & Co. Creamery, Bowling Green
Heavenly Shake Ups, Bloomfield
Jam’N Jelly Gals, Brazil
Momma’s Fudge, Farmersburg
