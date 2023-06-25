Food inspections logo

Union Hospital Cafeteria, 1606 N. Seventh St. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)

Establishments without violations

Barbara J. Potts Pantry, 1207 E. Springhill Dr.

Barbotics, 671 Wabash Ave.

The Bridge Food Pantry, 1901 Eighth Ave.

The Hub Union Hospital, 1429 N. Sixth St.

The King’s Harvest, Higher Hopes Ministries, 1801 Harding Ave.

Play Pen, 3295 N. Fruitridge Ave.

Union Hospital West Coffee Shop, 1608 N. Seventh St.

Vigo Co. School Corp/ Learning Lab, 55 S. Brown Ave.

Wabash Valley Teen Challenge, 1324 Eagle St.

Follow-up

China Garden, 1353 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Initial complaint on June 12 — closed, Follow-up to re-open on June 13

Mobiles without violations

EZ Shaved Ice, LLC, West Terre Haute

Establishments approved to open

EZ Shaved Ice #2 - Mobile

Little Bear Coffee Co. - Mobile

Potato Heads Food Trailer and Catering – Mobile

Mai Sushi, 4350 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Kiss of the South/Eagles Kitchen, 823 Poplar St.

Establishments approved to operate

Kroger’s Father’s Day Rib Selling Event – June 16 to June 18

Kroger Company J-981, 2650 Wabash Ave.

Kroger Company J-987, 4714 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Kroger Company J-911, 2140 Fort Harrison Rd.

Juneteenth Terre Haute Day @ Booker T. Washington – June 17

Alley Dogz

C&B Barbeque

Chances and Services for Youth

FFL Inc.

Juwbaby & Fallon

L&L BBQ

Miller’s Cove Bar & Lounge

Que King LLC

