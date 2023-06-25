Union Hospital Cafeteria, 1606 N. Seventh St. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
Barbara J. Potts Pantry, 1207 E. Springhill Dr.
Barbotics, 671 Wabash Ave.
The Bridge Food Pantry, 1901 Eighth Ave.
The Hub Union Hospital, 1429 N. Sixth St.
The King’s Harvest, Higher Hopes Ministries, 1801 Harding Ave.
Play Pen, 3295 N. Fruitridge Ave.
Union Hospital West Coffee Shop, 1608 N. Seventh St.
Vigo Co. School Corp/ Learning Lab, 55 S. Brown Ave.
Wabash Valley Teen Challenge, 1324 Eagle St.
Follow-up
China Garden, 1353 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Initial complaint on June 12 — closed, Follow-up to re-open on June 13
Mobiles without violations
EZ Shaved Ice, LLC, West Terre Haute
Establishments approved to open
EZ Shaved Ice #2 - Mobile
Little Bear Coffee Co. - Mobile
Potato Heads Food Trailer and Catering – Mobile
Mai Sushi, 4350 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Kiss of the South/Eagles Kitchen, 823 Poplar St.
Establishments approved to operate
Kroger’s Father’s Day Rib Selling Event – June 16 to June 18
Kroger Company J-981, 2650 Wabash Ave.
Kroger Company J-987, 4714 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Kroger Company J-911, 2140 Fort Harrison Rd.
Juneteenth Terre Haute Day @ Booker T. Washington – June 17
Alley Dogz
C&B Barbeque
Chances and Services for Youth
FFL Inc.
Juwbaby & Fallon
L&L BBQ
Miller’s Cove Bar & Lounge
Que King LLC
