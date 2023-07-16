Establishments with no violations
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #85, 1655 S. 14th St.
Magdy’s Restaurant, 2026 S. Third St. Ste. B
Establishments approved to open
Kingcoctions LLC – Mobile
Little Family Foods, LLC, 1668 Locust St.
The Snack-N-Grab – Mobile
Two Pigs BBQ – Mobile
Establishments approved to operate
Holiday Selling Event @ Kroger’s – July 2 to July 4
Kroger’s J-981, 2650 Wabash Ave.
Kroger’s J-987, 4714 S. US Highway 41
Kroger’s J-911, 2140 Fort Harrison Rd.
Fourth of July Fireworks @ Fairbanks Park – July 4
Kountry Time Foods
Walmart South – July 6 to July 7
Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea & Jesus
Vigo County 4-H Fairgrounds – July 8 – 15
American Grill
American Smoke
Angel’s Cup of Heaven
B&B Concessions
Boba Time
Catamount Trading Company
Citrus Sensations
Corndog Stand
Drew Popper
Emma’s Funnel Cakes
Icee #1
J.D’s Ribeye’s
KBL & Company
Lemon #1
Lemon #2
Mac Fun Foods
Nana’s Diner
Slushy Wagon
Vance Concession
Vigo Co. Jr. Leader’s Food Stand
