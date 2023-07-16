Vigo County Food Inspections

Establishments with no violations

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #85, 1655 S. 14th St.

Magdy’s Restaurant, 2026 S. Third St. Ste. B

Establishments approved to open

Kingcoctions LLC – Mobile

Little Family Foods, LLC, 1668 Locust St.

The Snack-N-Grab – Mobile

Two Pigs BBQ – Mobile

Establishments approved to operate

Holiday Selling Event @ Kroger’s – July 2 to July 4

Kroger’s J-981, 2650 Wabash Ave.

Kroger’s J-987, 4714 S. US Highway 41

Kroger’s J-911, 2140 Fort Harrison Rd.

Fourth of July Fireworks @ Fairbanks Park – July 4

Kountry Time Foods

Walmart South – July 6 to July 7

Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea & Jesus

Vigo County 4-H Fairgrounds – July 8 – 15

American Grill

American Smoke

Angel’s Cup of Heaven

B&B Concessions

Boba Time

Catamount Trading Company

Citrus Sensations

Corndog Stand

Drew Popper

Emma’s Funnel Cakes

Icee #1

J.D’s Ribeye’s

KBL & Company

Lemon #1

Lemon #2

Mac Fun Foods

Nana’s Diner

Slushy Wagon

Vance Concession

Vigo Co. Jr. Leader’s Food Stand

Tags

Trending Video