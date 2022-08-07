Vigo County Food Inspections: July 25-29, 2022

Long John Silvers, 3485 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found raw shrimp in cooler at 50°F, should be 41°F or less. Found batter being held without proper time control. Found employee beverage being stored inside of ice machine.
Walmart #1310, 5555 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed several pans in the bakery with carbon build-up. Found cooked corn dogs and egg rolls on prep table at less than 135°F, must be above 135°F. Found multiple dented cans.
Wendy’s, 2049 Lafayette Ave. — (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found several cooked breakfast food items without time markings for discard. Found several food items in walk-in cooler held past date of consumption.
Millions Crab Terre Haute, 5601 U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found employee phones, drinks and other personal items on prep table. Found several food items in cooler without date of consumption.
Walmart Supercenter, 2399 Indiana 46 — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several baking pans with excessive carbon build-up. Found multiple dented cans.
Treehouse Bar & Grill, 729 N. Seventh St. — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several food items without date of consumption. Found accumulated debris on table top can opener.
Wise Pies Pizza & Subs, 9 S. Sixth St. — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several food items in cooler without date of consumption. Found several baking pans with accumulated carbon debris.
Bob Evans Restaurant #58, 255 E. Margaret Ave. — (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several food items being held at 45.3°F – 68°F. Found multiple food items in walk-in cooler being held past date of consumption.
Que Buenos Fresh Mexican, 1559 Ft. Harrison Rd. — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found refried beans held past date of consumption.
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 4428 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several chubs of meat held past date of consumption.
Kleptz, 9711 E. U.S. Hwy 40 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found mashed potatoes and rice sitting out at 66°F – Must be 41°F or less.
Meijer Store #285, 5500 E. New Margaret Drive — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several canned good items dented and damaged.
Penn Station East Coast Subs, 3642 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found multiple cold items being held between 48-55°F — should be 41°F or less.
Wendy’s, 2835 E. Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found items in toppings cooler at 48-55°F (guacamole, cheddar sauce, etc.) — should be below 41°F.
Original Spaghetti, 2446 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found sanitizer at three bay sink not measuring at concentration to disinfect.
Casey’s General Store, 1700 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found various items in prep cooler without label and or date.
Monical’s Pizza, 3704 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Sanitizer in dish machine not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Cracker Barrel #156, 429 E. Margaret Dr. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
M. Moggers Brewery, 908 Poplar St. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Burger King, 4790 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Circle K #2428, 2219 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s, 2633 Indiana 46 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Wendy’s, 229 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
White Castle, 4340 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
3.14, S. U.S. Hwy 41, Unit A7
Ace Sushi @ Fresh Thyme, 4428 U.S. Hwy 41
Bonebrake’s Dairy Queen, 3201 Wabash Ave.
Casey’s General Store, 3266 N. 25th St.
Cloud Nine Macarons, 2170 N. 13th St., Unit 104
Denny’s #8002, 3442 U.S. Hwy 41
Gordon Food Service, 5000 S. Seventh St.
Hilton Garden Inn, 750 Wabash Ave.
Kroc’s Butcher @ THQMA, 3150 S. Houseman
Kroc’s Butcher Shop #2, 2626 S. Seventh St.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 3290 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #229, 3820 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Son’s Spice Co., 2170 N. 13th St.
Taco Bell, 3636 U.S. Hwy 41
Approved to operate for Pint for Pups @ Fairbanks Park 7-23-22
The Waffle Whitch, 72 E. Morgan St.
Dalton BBQ, 2543 E. Indiana 163
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.