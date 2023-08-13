Real Hacienda, 3728 Wabash Ave. (6 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed rotten raw cactus in walk-in cooler. Observed raw chicken stored over ready to eat food in walk-in cooler. Found food items without date of consumption in walk-in cooler. Found no sanitizer measuring at 3-bay sink. Observed accumulated debris on bar soda nozzle, table mounted can opener, in ice machine and on knife stored inside crack of cooler. Observed an excessive amount of flies in kitchen.
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (5 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found several raw meats overlapping in toppings cooler. Must keep separated. Found refried beans that were prepared the day before held at 50°F. Thrown away. Observed tabletop can opener with accumulated food debris. Found food debris in hand wash sink. Found several cold food items held between 48-55°F. Must be 41°F or below.
Real Hacienda, 2750 S. Third St. (4 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) — Found queso and refried beans at 53°F. Found tabletop can opener with accumulated food debris. Found an abundance of flies throughout the kitchen. Found flytrap above queso and flies surrounding cut onions and peppers. Found several cold food items ranging between 47-50°F. Must be 41°F or below.
Lemongrass Thai Cuisine, 3830 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) — Observed multiple prepared food items with no date markings. Observed built up pink and black debris in soda nozzles and in ice machine.
Marcos Pizza, 1101 S. 25th St. (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — No proof of certified food handler on-site. Observed employee drink on prep table without a lid. Found accumulated debris on knife rack, spray nozzle, tabletop can opener and pizza pans and screens.
Express Way Mart, 301 S. Third St. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found grab and go sandwiches without a date of consumption. Found soda nozzles with accumulated debris.
Que Bueno, 1559 Ft. Harrison (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed employee drink being stored inside ice machine. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and 3-bay sink spray nozzle.
New Day Cafe, 2919 S. Third St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Found sanitizer in dishwasher not measuring at proper concentration to disinfect. Observed employee filling a bucket in hand wash sink.
Pizza Gallery, 6710 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on clean pizza screens, table mounted can opener and in ice machine. Observed shredded cheese at 70°F and pizza sauce at 62°F sitting out on prep table. Items are to be kept at 41°F or less.
Corsair Cafe, 581 S. Airport St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found accumulated debris on spray nozzle at 3-bay sink.
Thornton’s Oil #78, 2665 S. St. Rd. 46 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed shredded and sliced cheese on prep table at 56°F.
AMC Theatres Terre Haute 12, 3153 S. Third St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed hand wash sink not draining.
Family Dollar Store #31223, 1916 S. Third St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Found several dented cans in grocery aisle.
Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found accumulated lime and debris on spray nozzle at three bay sink.
Wing Stop, 2828 S. Third St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found accumulated black debris in ice machine.
West Vigo IGA, 1000 W. National Ave. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Taco Bell #3001036, 2105 N. Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Twiggy’s Pub, 8567 E. Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Walmart Supercenter #4235, 2399 S. Indiana 46 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Azzip Pizza, 4432 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
The Bush Family Restaurant, 932 Locust St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar Store #31084, 350 W. National Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar Store, 1400 Poplar (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S. Third St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Subway #38958, 2399 S. Indiana 46 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
What’s the Scoop, 5040 S. Seventh St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Penn Station #194, 2566 E. Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
White Castle, 4340 S. Hwy 41 (Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Circle K #2255, 1280 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Speedway LLC #7718, 1240 Ohio St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Thornton Oil #80, 2330 S. Third St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Edibles Catering & Foods to Go, 2629 S. Third St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Express Mart/Marathon, 2951 S. 25th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Rally’s, 3175 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
T’s Lounge, 1612 S. Seventh St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Critical)
Establishments with no violations
5th Street Market Nutrition, 428 Wabash Ave.
CVS Pharmacy #8650, 2440 Wabash Ave.
Dollar General, 735 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute
Dollar General #23308, 7121 U.S. Hwy 41
Dollar General #4504, 979 Poplar St.
Domino’s Pizza, 955 Wabash Ave.
Five Guys, 5399 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Fort Harrison Mini Mart, 1301 Fort Harrison Rd.
Gordon Food Service, 5000 S. Seventh St.
McDonald’s #6149, 222 S. Third St.
Maui Stop & Shop, 4501 S. Seventh St.
MOD Pizza, 3580 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Papa John’s #147, 4842 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Starbucks Coffee #13952, 4900 U.S. Hwy 41 S.
Steak N Shake #203, 2900 S. Third St.
Ultimate Fitness & Bariatric Center, 3171 S. Third Pl.
Aldi, 2322 S. St. Rd. 46
Baskin-Robbins #347878, 85 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Beezer’s BBQ, 683 Wabash Ave.
CVS Pharmacy #8679, 2021 Ft. Harrison Rd.
Dollar General Store #7358, 4540 S. St. Rd 63
Dollar General #25134, 1101 S. 25th St.
Federal Coffee, 683/679 Wabash Ave.
J. Gumbo’s, 665 Wabash Ave.
Little Cee’s Pizza, 2522 Krumbhaar St.
Pear Tree Inn, 3050 W. Hwy 41 S.
Rural King, 3235 Wabash Ave.
Taco Bell #3001014, 3132 E. Wabash Ave.
Establishments approved to open
Daisy’s Delights, Mobile
Cicely’s Compact Coney, Mobile
Establishments Approved to Operate
Winger Concert @ The Mill – July 28th
Lukebo LLC
Papaws Shake-Ups
Town of West Terre Haute Festival – July 29th
West Vigo Community Center
Zesty Bestie
12 Points First Friday – August 4th
Kroc’s Butcher Shop
Truck Stop – August 5th
Boba Time
