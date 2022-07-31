Vigo County food inspections: July 18-23, 2022

OM Food Mart, 15 E. National Ave. — (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found cleaning products and spoon in hand wash sink. Found black debris on soda nozzles. Found mouse droppings and ants around soda and coffee machines.
La Quinta Inn & Suites #6968, 451 E. Margaret Ave. — (3 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed dishes in hand wash sink. Found employee food and drinks in kitchen. Found items in cooler not labeled or dated.
Expressway Mart, 1831 N. Third St. — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed mouse droppings in lower cabinets and in corners of establishment. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles.
Casey’s General Store #3931, 1840 E. Jessica Dr. — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found mixed fruit cups being held past date. Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles and ice chute.
McDonald’s, 3606 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found excessive amounts of flies throughout kitchen. Found black debris in ice machine.
Days Inn & Suites, 101 E. Margaret Ave. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found mouse droppings in breakfast area. Found employees food items in refrigerator with breakfast foods.
Viking Food Mart, 1160 W. U.S. Hwy 40 — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.
A & J’s, 1111 Veterans Square — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found hand wash sink blocked.
CM Food Mart, 820 W. National Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris in ice machine and on soda nozzles.
Pizza Gallery, 630 E. Davis Dr. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found built up carbon and grease on pizza pans.
Rod & Gun Club, 2525 Lambert Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed mouse droppings behind the bar area.
Dollar General #4894, 9580 E. Hwy 40 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several dented cans on shelves.
Circle K #2250, 1280 Lafayette Ave — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found debris on soda nozzles.
Teepee Tavern, 1651 S. 25th St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda gun overflow tray.
Riley American Legion Post #328, 5603 S. Lama — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several food items in refrigerator without date of consumption.
Top Hat dba Club Koyote, 121 E. Paris Ave. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris on ice machine.
Super 8 Motel, 3089 S. First St. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
University Mart, 1131 N. Third St. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Casey’s General Store #3596, 7279 S. Indiana 46 — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Vigo Mart, LLC, 1301 Poplar St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
25th Market, LLC, 1560 N. 25th St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Circle K #35, 380 N. Third St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Expressway Mart, 2951 S. 25th St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 823 Poplar — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Thornton Oil #450, 3333 S. US Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
American Legion Post #501, 1001 W. National Ave.
Asian Market, 673 Wabash Ave.
Barbara J. Potts Pantry, 1207 S. Springhill Dr.
Burger King #127, 1160 U.S. Hwy 40
Casey’s General Store #1993, 819 W. National Ave.
Comfort Suites, 501 Margaret Ave.
County Pizza & More, 8094 Rosedale Rd.
First Baptist North Food Pantry, 2944 East Hall Ave.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #85, 1655 S. 14th St.
Gam3, 430 S. Seventh St.
Hampton Inn, 3325 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Lawton Byrum VFW Post #972, 1111 Veterans Square
Maple Avenue Auction, 1517 Maple Ave.
Marco’s Pizza, 1101 S. 25th St.
Momma’s Fudge Co. at Pat’s Café, 11890 U.S. Hwy 41
Next Step Foundation, 619 Washington Ave.
Rodeway Inn, 400 S. Third St.
Taco Bell, 2105 N. Lafayette Ave.
Teed Up Golf, 6985 E. Rio Grande Ave.
Thornton Oil #78, 2665 S. Indiana 46
Union Hospital W. Coffee Shop, 1606 N. Seventh St.
Water Tower Estates, LLC, 525 W. Springhill Dr.
Wren Smith VFW #6574, 608 National Ave.
Approved to operate
Rockin’ Weenie Slinger’s & Catering, 9326 N. Birch Lane, Brazil (mobile)
Hoosier Burn Camp for Children, 10001 E. Struble Ave.
