New First Wok, 2570 Wabash Ave. — (4 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several food items in walk-in cooler without date of consumption. Observed debris on table mounted can opener and knife stored in crack between prep tables. Observed cockroach on wall above cook line. Observed previously cooked noodles sitting out at 65°F. Noodles should be 41°F or less.

Long John Silver’s #47, 2039 Lafayette Ave. — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed half smoked cigarette and lighter on top of cash register on food line. Observed excessive amounts of flies throughout establishment.

Show-Me’s, 2324 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found scouring pad in hand wash sink – must be used for hand washing only.

Pimento BP, 13200 S. U.S. Highway 41 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener.

Coffee Cup Restaurant 2, 2525 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed employee food and drink without lid on prep table.

Monical’s Pizza, 2147 S. Indiana 46 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris and rust on table mounted can opener and built up carbon on breadstick pans.

Tastyz Stop N Shop, 2601 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed black debris on condiment bottles.

Dunkin Donuts, 2424 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found cooked bacon, sausage and cheese being held between 50-54°F. Should be 41°F or less.

Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 2625 Lucy Jane Lane — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed hot water dish machine reaching an internal temperature of 135°F. Machine should reach 160°F internal temperature to properly sanitize utensils.

Subway #18135, 1014 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.

Wendy’s #29590, 2835 E. Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 5 Non-Critical)

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 395 E. Davis Dr. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)

Denny’s Restaurant #138, 233 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)

Hardee’s #1500648, 3381 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

McDonald’s #6147, 3606 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

CVS Pharmacy #8639, 670 Margaret Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Gingersnaps, 3125 S. Third Pl. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Rally’s, 129 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Starbucks Coffee Company #2727, 3017 S. U.S. Highway 41 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Sugar Box by Tiers of Elegance, Mobile — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with no violations

25th Market, LLC, 1560 N. 25th St.

Anna’s Hands Soul Food, Mobile

Ben’s Hotdogs & Catering, Mobile

Big Shooters, 2938 N. 16th St.

BPO Elks #86, 2125 N. 25th St.

Circle K #35, 380 N. 3rd St.

Culver’s of Terre Haute, 5530 New Margaret Dr.

Dollar General #6061, 7 Meadows Shopping Center

Dunkin Donuts, 2060 Lafayette Ave.

The Huddle Grill & Chill, Mobile

Joe Muggs #875, 3370 S. U.S. Highway 41

Little Bear Coffee Co., 10733 N. Engle St.

Loose Goose Coffee Company, 3020 S. Seventh St.

McAlister’s Deli, 3830 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Menards, 1380 Ft. Harrison Rd.

Murdock Auto Racing Club, 1640 Maple Ave.

Pizza Hut Delivery, 1301 Wabash Ave.

Pizza Inferno, Mobile

Potato Heads Food Trailer & Catering, Mobile

Pudges BBQ, Mobile

Sati Babi #4, Mobile

Starbucks Coffee #54748, 5510 E. New Margaret Ave.

Subway #1762, 3520 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Tropical Sno Terre Haute #2, Mobile

Two Pigs BBQ, Mobile

Establishments approved to operate

Afterburner Brewing Co., 629 S. Ninth St. – July 21

J’s Lobster Truck

Ted Nugent Concert, 2403 Prairieton Rd. – July 22

The Mill

Papaws Shake-Ups

Cannonball Harley Davidson – July 22

Rollin Dawgs

