Vigo County food inspections July 11-15, 2022

Buck’s Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd. — (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles. Observed donut holes being sold past the appropriate date.
Poplar Street Food Mart, 1257 Poplar St. — (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found black debris on soda nozzles. Found food items in walk in cooler without date of consumption.
Big Shooters, 2938 N. 16th St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several food items in refrigerator without date of consumption.
Hacienda Coyotes Grill, 2433 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed employee beverages without lids throughout kitchen.
Hulman Links 19th Hole, 990 N. Chamberlain — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found pink debris in ice machine.
Jennie Inc. dba Nina’s, 1305 Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found black debris in ice machine.
Meals on Wheels, 1621 S. 25th St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several food items in cooler held past date of consumption.
Expressway Mart, 301 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found black debris on soda nozzles.
A1 Food Mart, 408 S. Seventh St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found insects present in back room of establishment.
Burger King #11099, 2575 Indiana 46 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found brown debris in ice machine.
Speedway #7718, 1240 Ohio St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several clean food containers stacked while wet.
Thornton’s #80, 2330 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several food items on roller grill at 86-123°F (discarded).
Wabash River Petro, 1140 N. Fruitridge Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris inside and around ice machines.
Subway Sandwich, 3520 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hot water sanitizing dishwasher internal temperature measuring 129.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Must be 160 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
25th St. Tavern, 2452 1st Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Expressway Mart, 1255 Locust St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Five Star Convenience Store, 1211 N. 13th St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Ivy Fit, 1259 N. Fruitridge Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Maui Stop & Shop, 4501 S. Seventh St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Rollie’s Pizza, 5030 S. Seventh St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
6th Avenue Gentlemen’s Club, 796 Lafayette Ave.
Burger King, 3087 E. Wabash Ave.
Circle K, 6270 E. Wabash Ave.
Gingersnaps, 3125 S. Third Place
Insomnia Cookies, 647 Cherry St.
Maggie & Moe’s at Sycamore Farmhouse, 5001 E. Poplar Dr.
Moose Lodge #1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.
Season’s Campground, 5995 E. Sony Drive
Subway at Buck’s Marathon, 4491 Erie Canal Rd.
Subway Sandwich, 1205 N. Fruitridge Ave.
Wayne Newton Post 346 American Legion, 1346 Wabash Ave.
Wolfe’s Auto Auction, 1717 E. Margaret Dr.
Approved to Operate @ Tilted Compass Winery (Lewis, IN)
Hannah’s Ride
Jam’n Jelly Gals, Brazil
