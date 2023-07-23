Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found several food items without date of consumption. Found little to no sanitizer in dishwashing machine and sanitizer buckets throughout kitchen.
Subway #7482, 3206 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found accumulated pink and black debris in soda nozzles in drive thru and dining room areas. Found soiled towels and food debris in hand wash sink.
Java Haute, LLC, 3805 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found quiche at 50°F and homemade pop tarts at 58°F inside cold display case. These items should be held at 41°F or less.
Speedway #5196, 6587 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed canned drinks inside back hand wash sink.
Burger King #131, 2575 Indiana 46 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
Casey’s General Store, 9700 E. U.S. Hwy 40 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on table-top can opener, soda nozzles and ice chute.
Denny’s Restaurant #392, 3442 U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed cheese slices, raw steak and hamburger in drawer cooler at 52°F. Should be 41°F or less.
Taco Casita, 2001 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener.
Burger King #130, 2116 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
Save-A-Lot, 1800 E. Ft. Harrison (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Square Donuts, 935 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Babo’s Cafe, 2918 Wabash Ave.
Bites and Blessings, 115 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Crossroads Nutrition, 5137 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Dollar General, 1720 S. 25th St.
Hardees, 200 N. Third St.
Jimmy John’s, 1110 Wabash Ave.
McDonald’s #6137, 2111 Lafayette Ave.
Marathon Junction, 3000 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Panera Bread Bakery/Café #1088, 5653 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Vigo County History Center — Apgar Soda Shop, 929 Wabash Ave.
Walgreen’s #7443, 3603 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Warren Village, 1300 N. 25th St.
Follow-up
Honey’s Bar and Grill LLC, 401 S. Ninth St. (0 Critical, 0 Non-Critical)
Establishments approved to open
Rockin Weenie Slingers and Catering LLC – Mobile
Rooted & Est’d LLC - Mobile
Establishments approved to operate
Vigo County 4-H Fairgrounds – July 8 -15
Original Elephant Ears
Jolly Pines Summer Flower Market – July 15
Jolly Pines Ice Cream
Maggie & Moe’s Coffee Cart
Terre Foods Blueberry Festival @ Collett Park North Shelter– July 15
Terre Foods Cooperative
