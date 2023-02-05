East Star Buffet, 3059 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on clean knives, knife rack and table mounted can opener. Observed employee rinsing food containers in hand wash sink behind sushi bar.
Panera Bread Bakery/Café #1088, 5653 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed excessive carbon buildup on baking sheets and pans.
Pimento BP, 13200 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Tastyz Stop N Shop, 2601 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar Store #4059, 1400 Poplar St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Subway #10495, 1485 Ft. Harrison Rd — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
Denny’s Restaurant #392, 3441 U.S. Hwy 41
Mackville Coffee, 623 W. National Ave.
Valley Smoke Shop, 420 W. National Ave.
New establishments approved to open
Glazed and Confused Custom Bakery, 3401 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Metro Diner, 3451 U.S. Hwy 41
