New First Wok, 2570 Wabash Ave. — (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed eggs stored on top shelf and above other food items. Observed several bulk food items not labeled. Observed accumulated food debris on table mounted can opener. Observed hand wash sink blocked.
Wendy’s #29590, 2835 E. Wabash Ave. — (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed soda nozzle in drive-thru area with accumulated black debris. Observed baking pans in clean dish area stacked with accumulated grease and debris.
Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St. — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found sanitizer buckets not measuring proper concentration to disinfect. Observed accumulated debris and carbon on muffin pans.
Taco Luv, 1330 Wabash Ave. — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles. Observed employee using hand wash sink as a dump sink.
Coffee Cup Restaurant 2, 2525 Wabash Ave. — (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found knife stored between prep tables. Observed back hand wash sink blocked by stacked empty buckets.
Subway #7483, 3206 Wabash Ave. — (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles. Observed back hand wash sink being used for draining the prepped foods.
Greek’s Pizzeria, 600 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener.
Dollar General, 1168 Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed rodent droppings throughout establishment.
Java Haute, 3805 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found quiches held at 49-51 degrees Fahrenheit. Should be 41F or less.
IHOP, 2901 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Burger King #130, 2116 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
JP Stop & Shop, 2900 S. Indiana 63 — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s #6137, 2111 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Penn Station #194, 2566 E. Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Bev’s Country Kitchen, 1303 S. 25th St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Circle K #35, 380 N. Third St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
CVS Pharmacy #8639, 670 Margaret Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Domino’s Pizza, 955 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar Store #31223, 1916 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Square Donuts, 935 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Uncle Jr’s Barbecue, 1429 S. 25th St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
5th Street Nutrition, 428 Wabash Ave.
Dunkin Donuts, 2424 S. Third St.
Elm Grove Tavern, 5142 N. Clinton St.
Gingersnaps, 3125 S. Third Pl.
Pizza Hut Delivery, 1301 Wabash Ave.
Rural King, 3235 Wabash Ave.
Ultimate Fitness & Bariatric Center, 3171 S. Third Pl.
Walgreens #3486, 1300 Wabash Ave.
Walgreens #7443, 3603 S. U.S. Hwy 41
