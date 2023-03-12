Real Hacienda, 2750 S. Third St. (4 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found raw beef above ready to eat sauces in walk-in cooler. Found cooked chicken not cooled within proper time limits. Found several ready to eat and cooked items without date markings. Found raw chicken and beef, guacamole, and other items being held at 48-50°F. Must be 41°F or less.
Marcos Pizza, 1101 S. 25th St. (4 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Expired Certified food handler. Found table mounted can opener with accumulated debris. Found hand wash sink with strainer for food prep in basin. Found hand wash sink in dish area not in use and with no soap or paper towels. Observed multiple items in cooler being held at 46-50°F. Must be 41°F or below.
Fazoli’s Restaurant #1659, 2940 S. Third St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed dirty wiping cloth on top of ready-to-eat turkey in prep cooler. Observed black debris in ice machine. Observed accumulated carbon and debris on pizza screens.
Denny’s Restaurant #138, 233 S. Third St. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed open employee beverage in prep/toppings cooler on line. Found several items in toppings and prep coolers being held between 48-54°F. Must be 41°F or below.
Poplar Pub, 2800 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed eggs being stored above ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler. Observed accumulated debris in ice machine and on pizza screens.
Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Observed baking pans chipped, rusted and carbon covered.
White Castle, 4340 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles in dining area.
Pizza Gallery, 630 E. Davis Dr. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated food debris on table-mounted can opener.
Rally’s, 129 S. Third St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Imperial Lanes, 400 N. Third St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed black debris in ice machine.
Maui Stop & Shop, 4501 S. Seventh St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on spray nozzle at three-bay-sink.
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0221, 4400 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Papa John’s #90, 1234 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Ambro’s OMG Bar & Grill, 1367 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 1950 Ft. Harris Rd. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Kroger J-987 & Fuel Center, 4714 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Speedway #5173, 3388 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
American Legion Krietenstein Rd. 2690 Fort Harrison Rd. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
SAVE-A-LOT, 1800 Ft. Harrison (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Taco Bell #28862, 3636 U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Dollar Tree #3164, 3684 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Monical’s Pizza, 3712 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Taco Tequila, 423 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
25th Street Tavern, 2452 First Ave.
AFC Sushi-Kroger, 4714 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Big Lots #1953, 1800 Fort Harrison Rd.
The Café, 2723 S. Seventh St. Suite A
Casey’s General Store #1864, 3266 N. 25th St.
Casey’s General Store #3070, 1700 S. Third St.
Dollar General, 1101 S. 25th St.
Five Guys, 5399 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Jimmy John’s, 1110 Wabash Ave.
Jimmy John’s, 2801 S. Third St.
Loose Goose Coffee Company, 3020 S. Seventh St.
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S. Third St.
Panda Express, 3340 S. Hwy 41
Quality Inn, 555 S. Third St.
Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, 2939 S. Seventh St.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 3400 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Vigo County History Center – Apgar Soda Shop, 929 Wabash Ave.
Walgreens #09711, 2040 Lafayette Ave.
What’s the Scoop, 5040 S. Seventh St.
Food Pantry approved to open
Samaritan Food Pantry, 113 S. Fifth St.
Mobile inspections at The Wildflower Spring Market at Vigo County Fairgrounds, March 4
Hens & Chicks Food Truck, Linton – 0 Violations
The House of Brisket/Paris, Paris, Ill. – 0 Violations
Pizza Inferno, Shelburn – 0 Violations
Streat Bistro, Terre Haute – 2 Non-Critical
Temporaries approved to operate
The Huddle Grill & Chill. Sullivan
Jam N Jelly Gals, Brazil
Lumpia Creations, Danville
Maggie & Moe’s Coffee, Terre Haute
Momma’s Fudge Co., Farmersburg
Sips & Snacks, Ferdinand
Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, Terre Haute
