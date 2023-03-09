La Isla Mexican Restaurant, 1480 Ft. Harrison Rd. (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed raw chicken and eggs stored over ready to eat and other food items in walk-in cooler. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Found sour cream and refrigerated cooked pork at 53°F.
Wing Stop, 2828 S. Third St. (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on iced tea nozzle. Observed hand wash sinks not accessible. Observed raw chicken being held at 48°F.
Little Caesar’s, 2520 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 6 Non-Critical) — Found cooked chicken wings in walk-in cooler with no date markings. Found baking pans and screens with built up carbon, grease and debris.
El Camino Real, 1119 N. Third St. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and inside ice machine. Observed cleaning chemicals stored on shelf with pots and pans.
Expressway Mart, 1831 N. Third St. — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed miscellaneous objects in hand wash sink. Observed mouse droppings throughout establishment.
Popeye’s, 3551 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on three bay sink spray nozzle and on soda nozzles in dining room.
Speedway #8533, 2135 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.
Subway, 3520 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
AMC Theatres Terre Haute 12, 3153 S. Third St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Found hand wash sink dirty.
McDonald’s, 3606 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
McDonald’s #6131, 3032 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed spray nozzle at 3-bay sink with accumulated black debris.
Subway #18135, 1014 S. Third St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Found several food items in toppings cooler and produce cooler being held at 46-52°F. All cold items must be 41°F or less.
CVS Pharmacy, 2440 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Pizza City, 992 Walnut St. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Steak N Shake #203, 2900 S. Third St. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Love’s Travel Shop #664-Hardee’s, 1730 E. Harlan Dr. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s #6149, 222 S. Third St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Corsair Café, 581 S. Airport St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Rick’s Smokehouse & Grill, 3102 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Long John Silver’s, 2039 Lafayette Ave.
Love’s Travel Stop #664, 1730 E. Harlan Dr.
McAlister’s Deli, 3830 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Rollie’s Pizza Inc., 5030 S. Seventh St.
Starbuck’s Coffee #13952, 4900 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Walmart Supercenter #1310, 5555 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Follow up
Wendy’s #29590, 2835 E. Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed soda nozzles in drive thru area with accumulated debris.
Food establishments approved to open
Original Spaghetti & Sub House, 2446 Wabash Ave. (New Owners)
Food pantries approved to open
Council on Domestic Abuse, INC, 26 S. 17th St.
Sarah Scott Middle School Food Pantry, 1000 Grant St.
Wabash Valley Teen Challenge Food Pantry, 1324 Eagle St.
Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard Food Pantry, 129 N. 14th St.
Terre Haute Foursquare Food Pantry, 808 N. 13th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.