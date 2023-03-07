Canteen Services, Inc. (Vigo County Jail), 600 W. Honey Creek Dr. (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed table mounted can opener with built up debris. Hot water sanitizer in dish machine not reaching proper temperature to sanitize. Must reach internal temperature of 160°F or higher. Observed hand wash sinks stacked with cups, blocked with chairs and no hand soap. Must be accessible and used for hand washing only.
Bandana Bar-B-Q, 3060 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Observed hand wash sinks blocked by trash cans.
Expressway Mart, 301 S. Third St. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed soda nozzles with built up debris. Observed mouse droppings in cabinets under soda fountain.
Fresh Thyme, 4428 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed ready-to-eat food items in meat area walk-in cooler without date of consumption. Observed accumulated debris on three bay spray nozzle in meat room and clean knives stored on rusty knife rack.
Bob Evans Restaurant #58, 3023 S. Second St. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Found sanitizer buckets for wiping cloths not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection. Found several items in cooler between 48-51°F. Should be 41°F or less.
Ace Sushi, 4428 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Sushi rice not measured at the proper pH for safe holding.
Arby’s 8553, 2345 S. Indiana 46 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on spray nozzle in dish area and on soda nozzles.
Subway #38958, 2399 S. Indiana 46 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Walmart Supercenter #4235, 2399 S. Indiana 46 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed several dented cans.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3820 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
BPO Elks #86, 2125 N. 25th St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Sam’s Club, 4350 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
A1 Food Mart, 408 S. Seventh St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Azzip Pizza, 4432 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Burger King #133, 4790 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Culver’s of Terre Haute, 5530 New Margaret Dr. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Gordon Food Service, 5000 S. Seventh St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Menards, 1888 E. Jessica Dr. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Monical’s Pizza, 2147 S. Indiana 46 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
25th Market, 1560 N. 25th St.
Babo’s Café, 2918 Wabash Ave.
Chick-Fil-A, 3675 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Circle K #74, 6270 E. Wabash Ave.
Copper Bar, 810 Wabash Ave.
Kroc’s Butcher Shop LLC, 2626 S. Seventh St.
Starbuck’s Coffee Company #2727, 3017 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Taco Bell #30643, 2319 S. Indiana 46
Twiggy’s Pub, 8567 E. Wabash Ave.
Follow up
Wendy’s #29590, 2835 E. Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) — Observed soda nozzles with accumulated black debris. Observed baking pans in clean dish area stacked with accumulated grease and debris.
New mobiles approved to operate
Small Town Pastries — Brazil
Temporary permit approved to operate
Boot City Opry, 11904 S. U.S. Hwy 41 – February 18 & 19
