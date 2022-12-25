Valley Grill, 2170 N. Third St. (3 Critical, 6 Non Critical) — Sanitizer in dish machine not measuring at proper concentration to disinfect. Observed shredded potatoes at 50-55°F – should be 41°F or less. Observed mouse droppings on floor of storage room and sticky trap on prep table.
Los Tres Tacos, 3734 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non Critical) — Found employee drinks on prep tables without lids. Observed knives stored between prep tables and accumulated debris on table top can opener. Found several food items in walk-in cooler without dates of consumption.
Establishments with no violations
Camp Navigate @ West Vigo Community Center, 127 W. Johnson Ave.
Compassion Ministries (New Life Fellowship), 7711 Wabash Ave.
reTHINK, Inc., 1544 S. 13th St.
Sharxs Fish & Chicken, 3040 Wabash Ave.
Sibel’s Turkish Kitchen, 2501 S. Third St.
Water Tower Estates Winery, 1313 Wabash Ave.
Establishments approved to open
Twelve Points Book Company, 1279 Lafayette Ave.
Establishments approved to operate
Rally’s, 129 S. Third St. (new owners)
Rally’s, 3175 Wabash Ave. (new owners)
