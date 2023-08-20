Wings Etc., 1800 Ft. Harrison Rd. (5 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found employee drinks on top shelf of walk-in cooler. Observed buckets of par cooked wings without date of consumption. Observed accumulated debris in ice machine and on soda nozzle behind bar. Observed dirty towels in hand wash sink. Observed mouse droppings on top of dish machine.
Taco Bell #28862, 3636 U.S. Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found employee drinks on prep tables. Sanitizer bucket did not measure to the proper concentration to disinfect. Found accumulated debris in soda nozzle in the drive thru.
La Isla Mexican Restaurant, 1480 Ft. Harrison Rd. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated black debris in ice machine. Found multiple items (refried beans, queso, chicken and ground beef) on steam table at temperatures of 108-124°F. Must be 135°F or above.
Penn Station Subs #182, 3642 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Found sanitizer not measuring at proper concentration to disinfect. Found accumulated debris in ice machine and soda nozzles. Found bottoms of baking sheets encrusted with grease and debris.
American Legion Krietenstein Post #104, 2690 Fort Harrison Rd. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Found multiple ready to eat food items in prep cooler held between 45-50°F. Must be 41°F or less.
Dollar Tree #3164, 3684 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found several dented cans.
Ritter’s Frozen Custard, 2203 N. Lafayette (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated food debris on table mounted can opener, clean tongs, clean knife handle and carbon buildup on waffle maker.
Wagon Wheel, 1145 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed employee beverage in ice bin submerged in ice used to make beverages.
Wendy’s #29070, 3421 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed multiple food items in walk-in cooler without date of consumption (cheese slices, sliced tomatoes and spring mix greens).
Grandma Vera’s Café & Bakery, 1001 W. National Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed mashed potatoes on steam table at 120°F. Must be 135°F or above.
Marathon Gas & Food, 1701 S. Seventh St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Found built up debris on table mounted can opener.
Archie’s Bar, 2640 Prairieton Rd. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed built up debris inside ice machine.
Arby’s #970, 3670 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed rotten heads of lettuce in walk-in cooler.
Buck’s Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed pre-packaged sandwiches without date markings.
Jimmy Johns, 2801 S. Third St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Subway/Buck’s Marathon, 4491 Erie Canal Rd. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated black debris on 3-bay sink spray nozzle.
Sonic Drive-In, 2110 Ft. Harrison (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Speedway #8533, 2135 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Dollar General #4894, 9580 E. U.S. Hwy 40 (0 Critical, 2 Critical)
Expressway Mart, 1255 Locust Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Buffalo Wild Wings #321, 3718 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
The Café, 2723 S. Seventh St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Five Star Convenience Store, 1211 N. 13th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Providence Food Pantry, 701 W. National Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Aldi Foods #65, 5501 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Circle K #74, 6270 E. Wabash Ave.
McDonald’s #6162, 2633 S. Indiana 46
Meijer Gas Station #285, 5520 E. New Margaret Dr.
Monical’s Pizza, 3712 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Quality Inn, 555 S. Third St.
Quickpik, Inc., 3230 Wabash Ave.
The Snack-N-Grab (Mobile), 1122 S. 10th St.
Subway #10495, 1485 Ft. Harrison Rd.
Follow-up
Anna’s Hands Soul Food by Shannon Hart, 2847 Professional Ln. (8-10-23)
Anna’s Hands Soul Food by Shannon Hart, 2847 Professional Ln. (8-11-23)
Honey’s Bar and Grill, LLC, 401 S. Ninth St.
Establishments approved to open
14th and Chestnut Community Center, 1403 Chestnut St.
The Red Room Cakery, 3641 Murphy St.
Establishments approved to operate
Petals Boutique Anniversary Sale – Aug. 12
Blondy’s GIANT Tenderloins, Mobile
