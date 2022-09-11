Vigo County food inspections: Aug. 29 — Sept. 2, 2022

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 — (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found refried beans at 57°F and chicken at 50°F in walk-in cooler. Found sanitizer in dishwasher and in 3-bay sink at bar too low. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzle at the bar area and on clean dishes stored in buckets.
Taco Luv, 1330 Wabash Ave. — (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Observed several food items being held between 58 to 67°F. Must be 41°F or less. Sanitizer in 3-bay sink not measuring at proper concentration to disinfect.
New Day Café, 2919 S. Third St. — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Found raw chicken, pork and beef with temperatures ranging from 58°F to 67°F. Must be 41°F or less.
Golden Corral, 10 W. Johnson Drive — (1 Critical, 6 Non-Critical) Hot water sanitizing in dish machine not reaching temperatures to properly sanitize dishes. Must reach internal temperature of 160°F.
Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St. — (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found sanitizer buckets not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Royal Mandarin Express, 43 Southland Shopping Center — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris in ice machine and on table mounted can opener.
Sweet Lou’s Pizzeria, 8567 E. Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on pizza screens and table mounted can opener.
Tokyo Grill, 2950 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed employee handling cooked noodles without gloves.
Vonderschmit Café, 5500 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris in ice machine.
Bush Family Restaurant, 932 Locust St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found multiple food items in walk-in coolers without labels or date markings.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2000 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
J. Ford’s Black Angus, 129 S. Seventh St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Studio 12, 1242 Maple Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Ambro’s OMG Bar & Grill, 1367 Wabash Ave.
Davis Park Elementary, 310 S. 18th St.
Dixie Bee Elementary, 1655 E. Jessica Dr.
Honey Creek Middle School, 6601 S. Carlisle St.
J. Gumbo’s, 665 Wabash Ave.
Sugar Grove Elementary School, 2800 Wallace Ave.
Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 301 S. 25th St.
Follow-up
Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave. — (3 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Found adulterated steak and ground beef (in standing water) in cooler under grill. Found baked potatoes not labeled with date of consumption in walk-in cooler. Observed food debris caked on dishes on clean dish rack.
Establishments approved to open
Oy Vey! Jewish Bakery & Deli, 901 Lafayette Ave.
Vigo County Jail, 500 W. Honey Creek Dr.
