Bob Evans Restaurant #58, 3023 S. Second St. (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed multiple food items in walk-in cooler without date markings. Observed accumulated pink debris in ice machine. Observed potato soup at 120°F. Shall be 135°F or higher.
Little Caesar’s, 2520 Wabash Ave. Unit N (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Observed cooked chicken wings, pizza sauce and other food items without date markings. Observed accumulated debris on three bay sink spray nozzle and carbon/rust buildup on baking sheets.
The Cabin Pub & Grub, 1350 Hulman St. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed employee drink without lid. Observed multiple food items without date markings.
Casey’s General Store #3070, 1700 S. Third St. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Found container of breakfast pizza topping not labeled with date of consumption. Sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Greek’s Pizzeria, 600 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Found marinara in warmer at 96°F. Must be 135°F or above.
Drury Inn, 3040 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.
Original Spaghetti and Sub Shop, 2446 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed multiple food items in reach-in coolers without date markings.
Popeye’s, 3551 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Starbucks Coffee #11505, 2500 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed dishwasher reaching internal temperatures of 139°F. Machine shall reach 160°F or above to properly sanitize.
IHOP, 2901 S. Third St. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Arby’s 8553, 2345 S. Indiana 46 (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 1950 Ft. Harrison Rd. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Comfort Suites of Terre Haute, 501 E. Margaret Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Dollar Tree #07744, 1361 Ft. Harrison Rd. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
25th Street Tavern, 2452 First Ave.
Canteen Vending, 1219 N. Fruitridge Ave.
Dollar General #9482, 7205 S. Indiana 46
Elm Grove Tavern, 5142 N. Clinton St.
Follow up
East Star Buffet, 3059 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed employee beverage on prep table with no lid. Observed multiple tubs of cut vegetables in walk in cooler without dates of consumption. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Found multiple items in prep cooler (cooked noodles, tofu, cut vegetables) being held between 43°F to 60°F. Internal thermometer read 50°F. Food must be held at 41°F or less.
Establishments approved to open
Amosami Cheesecake Company, 1283 Lafayette Ave.
Chick-Fil-A Terre Haute, 3675 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Loose Goose Caboose, 3020 S. Seventh St.
Establishments approved to operate
12 Points 1st Friday @ 12 Points District– Sept. 1
Kroc’s Butcher Shop
Chris Young Concert @ The Mill – Sept. 2
Lukebo LLC dba The Mill
Papaw’s Shake-Ups
Hob Nob Market @ Vigo County Fairgrounds – Sept. 1 & 2
Gypsy Moon Nosa Wagon
J&K Sweet Shop
Pauly’s BBQ
Roaming Sassafras
Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea & Jesus
Waters Edge Sweets
Terre Haute Farmer’s Market @ Meadows Shopping Center – Sept. 2
Zesty Besties
Holiday Selling Event @ Kroger J-911, J-981 & J-987 – Sept. 2 – 4
Fireworks Show @ New Life Fellowship Church – Sept. 3
Tropical Sno Terre Haute
