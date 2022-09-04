Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave. — (6 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed spoiled and rotten food, (peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, pasta, broccoli) in reach in refrigerator. Observed raw pork and ground beef stored above, fish, cooked meatballs and deli ham. Observed several food items in cooler without date of consumption. Found multiple food items being warmed in steam table, not heated to proper temperature within time limits. Observed accumulated debris on table top can opener and soda gun nozzle in bar area. Observed several food items held at 48-60°F should be 41°F or less.
El Camino Real, 1119 N. Third St. — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on “clean” knives and table top can opener. Observed many gnats throughout kitchen and bar area.
Country Mark, 9950 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed built up debris on tabletop can opener and spray nozzle at 3-bay sink. Observed mouse droppings on floor and in cabinets throughout establishment.
Chavas Mexican Grill, 669 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found hot sauces being stored without labels or dates
Rally’s, 3492 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris inside ice machine
BPO Elks, 2125 N. 25th St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Greek’s Pizzeria, 600 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles
Federal Coffee and Fine Foods, 683 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on ice machine
Snacks Cafe, 7 West Paris Ave., West Terre Haute — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several food items in refrigerator without date of consumption.
Travelodge, 530 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed mouse droppings in lower cabinets in breakfast area.
Commons at Honey Creek, 1450 E. Crossing Blvd. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Sleep Inn, 3070 First St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Beezer’s BBQ, 683 Wabash Ave.
Camp Navigate After School Devaney, 1011 S. Brown Ave.
Deming Learning Center, 1750 Eighth Ave.
Devaney Elementary, 1011 S. Brown Ave.
Fuqua Elementary, 1111 Wheeler St.
Harvest Bakery, 905 S. 25th St.
Lost Creek Elementary, 6701 Wabash Ave.
Ouabache Elementary, 501 Maple Ave.
South Vigo High School, 3737 S. Seventh St.
T’s Lounge, 1612 S. Seventh St.
Terre Town Elementary School, 2121 Boston Ave.
Vigo County Head Start, 705 S. Fifth St.
Washington Alternative High School, 3703 S. Seventh St.
West Vigo Middle/High School, 4750 W. Sarah Meyers Dr.
Follow-up
Real Hacienda, 2141 S. Indiana 46 — (4 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and knife rack. Observed ice, lemons and food debris in hand wash sink. Found several pans of refried beans in walk in cooler at 58-61°F (discarded). Observed several totes of cut onions and peppers stacked with no lids/covering.
Approved to operate Wildflower Market
Momma’s Fudge Co.
Jam’n Jelly Gals
Maggie and Moe’s
Heavenly Shake-Ups
