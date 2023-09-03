East Star Buffet, 3059 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (5 Critical, 9 Non-Critical) — Found employee beverages laying on top of sprouts and in food prep areas with ready to eat foods. Found crab salad and diced ham without date markings. Observed accumulated ice on walk-in freezer floor and water pooled in bottom of reach in cooler on cook line. Found accumulated black debris in ice machines in kitchen and server’s area and black debris in bulk sugar container. Found several items (ranch dressing, cream puffs, mousse, etc.) held between 52-69°F. Must be 41°F or less.
El Camino Real, 1119 N. Third St. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Found multiple items (cut peppers and onions, Pico de Gallo) without dates of consumption. Observed accumulated debris inside ice machine and on table mounted can opener. Observed food debris and dirty dish in hand wash sinks. Observed shredded lettuce and Pico de Gallo on prep line from 45-47°F. Should be held at 41°F or below.
Vikings Foodmart, 1160 U.S. Hwy 40 W. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Observed packaged sandwiches without date markings. Observed sewage backed up and leaking on stockroom floor.
Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris inside ice machine. Observed ice dumped in basin of hand wash sink. Hand wash sinks must be for hand washing only.
Metro Diner, 3451 U.S. 41 (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed multiple employee food and drinks on prep table and on top of cooler. Observed diced sausage and other food items at 47°F. Shall be 41°F or below.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3820 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed food debris in bowl warmer and rolling clean dish storage.
Sam’s Club, 4350 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found hand wash sink in bakery and produce area blocked. Hand wash sinks shall be accessible at all times.
Love’s Travel Stop #664-Hardee’s, 1730 E. Harlan Dr. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on drive thru soda nozzles.
Love’s Travel Stop, 1730 E. Harlan Dr. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed tea being dumped in hand wash sink.
Subway #297 (Pilot), 5555 E. Margaret Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed employee drink and cell phone on prep table.
Tee Pee Tavern, 1651 S. 25th St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed employee drink stored in reach-in freezer without lid.
Valley Smoke Shop, 420 W. National Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
Copper Bar, 810 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Sanitizer in dish machine not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Expressway Mart, 1831 N. Third St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Hand wash sink was obstructed.
Maggie & Moe’s, 5001 E. Poplar Dr. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Sanitizer in dish machine not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Pilot Travel Center, 5555 E. Margaret Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated black debris on inside of ice machine door.
Pizza Gallery, 630 E. Davis Dr. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed built up debris on pizza screens.
Taco Luv LLC, Mobile #3 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Holiday Inn, 3300 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Critical)
The Mixed Plate, Brazil (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Springhill Suites by Marriott, 3304 U.S. Hwy 41 S. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Terre Haute Bowling Center, 600 E. Springhill Dr. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Thornton Oil #450, 3333 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Walgreens #03486, 1300 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Anna’s Hands Soul Food by Shannon Hart, Mobile
Bev’s Country Kitchen, 1303 S. 25th St.
Burger King #127, 1160 S. U.S. Hwy 40
Chum Chariot, Mobile
Hens and Chicks Food Truck, Mobile
Next Yes dba Chick-Fil-A Terre Haute, 3675 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Mai Sushi, 4350 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Meadows Café, 2800 Poplar
Small Town Pastries, Mobile
Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, 2939 S. Seventh St.
Taco Bell #30643, 2319 S. Indiana 46
Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash Ave.
Follow-up
Honey’s Bar & Grill, 401 S. Ninth St., Aug. 25
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (5 Critical, 6 Non-Critical) — Several food items in walk in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Cooked pork, refried beans and ground beef not cooled within time limits. Refried beans, sour cream, shredded cheese and raw chicken found at 56-80°F. Should be 41°F or less. No sanitizer measured in dishwasher. Found utensils and scouring pads in several hand wash sinks.
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — No Sanitizer measured in dishwasher. In walk in cooler, various food items found at 53°F, refried beans and chicken found at 52-53°F. Should be 41°F or less.
Establishments approved to open
Coal Creek Sporting Clays, LLC, 1041 W. Sandford Ave.
Macksville Coffee II, LLC, 623 W. National Ave.
Springhill Food Mart & Discount Tobacco, 680 Springhill Dr.
Establishments approved to operate
Terre Haute Night Market @ Downtown Terre Haute – Aug. 25
Zesty Besties
Wildflower Market @ The Vigo County Fairgrounds – Aug. 26
Boba Time
J&K Sweet Shop
Jam’n Jelly Gals
Lumpia Creations
