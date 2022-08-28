Vigo County food inspections: Aug. 15-20, 2022

Real Hacienda, 2141 S. Indiana 46 (3 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) — Observed improper use of hand wash sinks. Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener, soda nozzle at bar, in ice machine and top of knife rack (dirty). Observed several gnats throughout kitchen and bar.
Pimento Sunoco, 13200 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Observed rotten taco meat and vegetables in cooler. Found several food items in cooler without date of consumption. No proof of Certified Food Handler.
Ulloa’s Market Store & Mexican Cuisine, 1420 Lafayette Ave. (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Found several food items in coolers without date of consumption. Observed employee handling ready to eat food without the use of gloves. Found raw meat being stored in cooler next to produce.
MCL Cafeteria, 3 Meadow Lane (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) — Found food debris in hand wash sink. Observed several shelves used for clean dishes and dry goods with accumulated debris and wall mounted fan found with debris.
Oy Vey Bakery & Deli, 1803 N. Third St. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found employee drinks and personal items in a non-designated area. Sanitizer not measuring at proper level for disinfection.
Zeng Sushi Asian Cuisine, 2309 S. Third St. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed several fly strips over prep table. Found breading with clumps at room temperature.
Marathon Gas & Food, 1701 S. Seventh St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Found accumulated debris in ice machine.
Holiday Inn, 3300 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Found accumulated debris in ice machine.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 3718 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Fairfield Inn, 475 E. Margaret Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Harry & Bud’s Cuisine, 1440 S. 25th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar, 1950 Fort Harrison Rd.
Farrington Grove Elementary School, 1826 S. Sixth St.
Fayette Elementary School, 9400 N. Beech Pl.
Footer’s Pizza, 248 S. Seventh St.
Franklin Elementary School, 1600 Dr. Iverson Bell Lane
Local Boy Eats, 2341 Maple Ave.
The New Goshen Pub, 2477 Durkee’s Ferry Rd.
Quality Inn, 555 S. Third St.
Sarah Scott Middle School, 2000 S. Ninth St.
Sonkas Irish Pub & Café, 1366 Wabash Ave.
St. Benedict Church Soup Kitchen, 128 S. Ninth St.
Sugar Creek Consolidated, 4226 W. Old U.S. Hwy 41
Sycamore Manor, 222 S. 25th St.
Tecumseh Tavern, 192 Durkee’s Ferry Rd.
Follow-up
Los Tres Tacos, 3734 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed clean knives with accumulated food debris.
Approved to operate - mobile
Dog N Suds, Cotten Enterprises, LLC, Clinton
Approved to operate Aug. 18-20 – Prime House Direct
Country Fresh Farms, Union City, GA – Temporary Permit
