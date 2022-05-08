Real Hacienda, 2750 S. Third St. — (5 Critical, 10 Non-Critical) Found rotten lettuce, lemons, limes, bell peppers and onions. Found spicy chicken, carnitas, rice, raw beef, chicken and cooked beef at 47-57°F. Should be at least 41°F or less. Black debris found on soda nozzles and inside ice machine. Raw onions on prep table with raw meats. Several items in walk in not marked with date of consumption.
Piloni’s Italian Restaurant, 1733 Lafayette Ave. — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Alfredo sauce and beans not cooled within time limits. Employees observed handling breadsticks without use of gloves.
China Garden, 1353 Wabash Ave. — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found raw chicken stored above sauces and fresh produce. Cooked egg rolls and chicken not marked with date of consumption.
Country Mark, 9950 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Spray nozzle at 3-bay sink observed with accumulated debris.
New Day Cafe, 2919 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found raw meats stored above ready to eat foods in the walk in cooler.
Tokyo Grill, 2950 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Breading found with clumps at room temperature.
Hacienda Coyote Grill, 2433 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink in bar is not easily accessible.
Taco Luv, 1330 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) No sanitizer measured in sanitizer buckets.
IHOP, 2901 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Charlies Pub & Grub, 1608 Crawford St.
Commons at Honey Creek, 1450 E. Crossing Blvd.
Harvest Bakery, 905 S. 25th St.
Pizza King, 2000 Wabash Ave.
Follow-Up
Real Hacienda, 2750 S. Third St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Approved to Open
Honeysuckle Hill Bee-Stro, 6367 N. Murphy Rd., Brazil
