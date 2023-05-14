Vigo County Food Inspections

Kroger, 2650 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed hand wash sinks in meat and produce area blocked.

Cackleberries Restaurant, 303 S. Seventh St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table top mounted can opener.

Establishments without violations

Fuquay Elementary, 1111 Wheeler St.

Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Dr.

Sonka Irish Pub & Café, 1366 Wabash Ave.

TC Wes Variety Store, 631 S. 14th St.

Establishments approved to open

Free Life Food Pantry, 1620 S. 20th St.

Establishments approved to operate

Wildflower Market

The Huddle Grill and Chill

Rollin Dawgs

Sips & Snacks

Roaming Sassafras

Lumpia Creations

Maggie & Moe’s Coffee

Jam’n Jelly Gals

Momma’s Fudge

Haute Hops and Vines Festival

Ferm Fresh

