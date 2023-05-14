Kroger, 2650 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed hand wash sinks in meat and produce area blocked.
Cackleberries Restaurant, 303 S. Seventh St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table top mounted can opener.
Establishments without violations
Fuquay Elementary, 1111 Wheeler St.
Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Dr.
Sonka Irish Pub & Café, 1366 Wabash Ave.
TC Wes Variety Store, 631 S. 14th St.
Establishments approved to open
Free Life Food Pantry, 1620 S. 20th St.
Establishments approved to operate
Wildflower Market
The Huddle Grill and Chill
Rollin Dawgs
Sips & Snacks
Roaming Sassafras
Lumpia Creations
Maggie & Moe’s Coffee
Jam’n Jelly Gals
Momma’s Fudge
Haute Hops and Vines Festival
Ferm Fresh
