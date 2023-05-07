Gilstrap’s Green Acres, 7093 Rosedale Rd. — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed employee drink stored on prep table without lid. Observed multiple food items in cooler without date markings.
Kisaki, LLC, 2900 Poplar St. — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed no log of rice pH testing for the day. Observed cleaning chemicals being stored on storage rack above food.
Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. — (1 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Found raw meat being stored over ready to eat food in the deli area.
Piloni’s Italian Restaurant, 1733 Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed multiple containers of cooked pasta without date markings.
Dairy Queen, 1331 N. 13th St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found table mounted can opener with accumulated debris.
Wise Pies Pizza & Subs, 9 S. Sixth St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Sanitizer in wiping cloth buckets not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Family Dollar Store #32222, 8153 Rosedale Rd. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed several dented cans on shelves.
Long John Silver’s #33, 3485 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Pit Stop, 6321 N. Clinton St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Tecumseh Tavern, 129 Durkee’s Ferry Rd. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
15 National Ave. Food Mart, 15 National Ave.
American Legion 501, 1001 W. National Ave.
CM Food Mart, 820 National Ave.
Casey’s General Store, 7279 SR U.S. 46
Grandma Vera’s Café & Bakery, 1001 W. National Ave.
Sandcut Tavern, 6100 E. Rio Grande Ave.
Sati Babi, Inc. Commissary, 1600 S. Sixth St.
Season’s Campgrounds, 3995 E. Sony Drive
Wabash Valley Christian Youth Camp, 3525 E. Harlan Dr.
Follow up
Dollar General #2569, 1168 Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) On April 17, observed mouse droppings throughout establishment along with live and dead mice.
Dollar General #2569, 1168 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) On April 18.
Establishments approved to open
The Bridge Food Pantry, 1901 Eighth Ave.
Illumination Wellness, 1323 Lafayette Ave.
